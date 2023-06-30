Wagamama submits plans to open first ever restaurant in Northampton – here's what we know so far

Plans have been unveiled to open Northampton’s first ever Wagamama’s restaurant in a popular part of the town – here’s what we know so far.

Proposals to open a new Wagamama restaurant in Sixfields were recently submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Planning papers show that Wagamama wants to erect new signs and convert the closed down Firejack’s restaurant into one of its flagship sites.

Both Wagamama and Firejack’s are run by the same company, The Restaurant Group (TRG), which also owns the Chiquito, Frankie and Benny’s, Coast to Coast brands and more.

The west side of Northampton, close to Sixfields, is set to see a huge increase in population as multiple housing estates are currently being built in the area, which could be a factor in Wagamama’s plans.

TRG has been contacted for comment.

The closest Wagamama to Northampton is located in Rushden Lakes, which is open from Monday to Saturday between 11am and 10pm, and Sundays between 11am and 9pm.

Elsewhere in Sixfields, American fast-food chain Popeyes is also gearing up to open at the former Buddies USA Diner in Sixfields in July.

What is Wagamama?

Wagamama is famous for its pan-Asian food and ‘kaizen’ service. Its website says: “Our recipes are created to make you feel rejuvenated and satisfied. a base of noodles or rice to give you energy. quality protein and good fats to sustain you.

"An abundance of fresh crunchy vegetables to nourish you and finally, spices, sauces and steaming broths to ignite your tastebuds. There are desserts, fresh juices, hot drinks, wine, sake and expertly crafted Asian beers too. Our simple balanced soul food is made freshly everyday in our open kitchens. Wagamama is a staple of modern Asian cuisine.”

The flagship brand opened its first ever restaurant in London in 1992 and now boasts more than 164 company-operated restaurants in the UK.

Wagamama’s website says: "Inspired by fast-paced, Japanese ramen bars and a celebration of Asian food, Wagamama burst into life. We set out to create a unique way of eating. bringing the fresh, nourishing, flavours of Asia to all. That was over 30 years ago now. Three whole decades to sharpen skills and refine recipes. To play with spices and discover tastes.”