Unprecedented award success for Cawleys after winning RoSPA title for health and safety performance

Beating thousands of applicants, the family run business was recently announced the coveted RoSPA winner of the Waste Management & Recycling Industry Sector Award.

Historically an accolade for large national waste companies and with only one winner, it is an incredible achievement for Cawleys - highlighting their outstanding commitment to providing a safe working environment for staff, customers and stakeholders.

Also awarded a RoSPA Fleet Safety Gold Award for their well-developed occupational health and safety management systems and culture, outstanding control of risk, and very low levels of error, harm and loss – Cawleys were presented with both awards at the official ceremony in London.

Cawleys SHEQ team

Amanda Clark, Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ) Manager, Cawleys said: “Winning these awards demonstrates our outstanding control of risk and high levels of performance within the industry internationally. It is a huge accolade for us as a family run business.

We secured our first Silver award last year but we were determined to go further to improve our existing health and safety strategies, systems and procedures to achieve Gold.

Safety has and always will be our main priority, these awards are recognition of the whole team effort and the culture that we have created to ensure we keep our employees, customers and the wider community safe.”

The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards is the largest and longest running occupational health and safety awards programme in the UK. Now into its 67th year, the Awards have almost 2,000 entries every year, covering nearly 50 countries and a reach of over seven million employees.

As part of the entry, Cawleys was recognised for their positive, integrated health and safety culture, dedicated SHEQ department and excellent monitoring and reporting procedures.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: “Accidents at work and work-related ill health don’t just have huge financial implications or cause major disruption – they significantly impact an individual’s quality of life. That’s why good safety performance deserves to be recognised and rewarded.

“We are thrilled that Cawleys has won two RoSPA Awards and would like to congratulate them on showing an unwavering commitment to keeping their employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”