Unique wedding chaperone service for dogs is already nearly fully booked for summer – leaving owner ‘so happy’

A unique wedding chaperone service in Northamptonshire, which pampers and looks after dogs on a couple's big day, is already nearly fully booked for summer this year – which has left the business owner “so happy”.

First launched in 2016 by Jules Guy, Pamper My Poochie offers holistic dog spa treatments, dog sitting, walking and their popular wedding service.

Last November the business was proud to make the East Midlands final of the ‘special touch’ category at The Wedding Industry Awards – and Pamper My Poochie has got 2024 off to a great start.

The business uses tried and tested methods that have been perfected over the past seven years, to make the big days the best and most stress-free they can be.

The founder has worked with dogs since she was 11 and saw a gap in the market after hearing many people miss out on weddings to look after dogs – as well as the pooch missing out.

Pamper My Poochie has had a “great response” across the county, as people increasingly want wedding venues to welcome their furry friends.

It was more than a year ago that the company’s groomers was launched in Gloucester Avenue, where the spa treatments take place, and this has also proved a success.

The wedding service starts with the dog being picked up and taken for a pamper, which includes a deluxe package suitable for their breed, complete with facials, an aromatherapy massage and ‘pawfume’.

An accessory can be chosen to match the wedding colours, or clients can provide their own outfit for their pet.

The dog is then accompanied by the chaperone to the wedding, where they can be walked down the aisle, be a ring bearer, and have photos.

The sitter can even stay overnight to look after the pooch, or they can be booked into overnight accommodation.

When asked how business has been for Pamper My Poochie since Jules last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo in November, she said: “It’s been really good, really busy. We’re almost fully booked for weddings in the summer.

“We’ve had two or three bookings a day for weddings and we’ve taken on more staff to cover that. We’re loving it.”

The team has also been attending wedding fairs to spread the word about the unique services they offer, and they have been able to meet couples booked in throughout 2024.

Jules’ proudest achievement from the past year was making it to the final of The Wedding Industry Awards.

“It’s an achievement as a team,” she said. “It’s my baby and I live and breathe it. My staff always support and hold the business as their own.”

Jules is also pleased to be assisting at Moulton College as an industry leader, giving feedback about what matters to employers in different workplaces and offering work experience placements to students.

When asked what she believes sets Pamper My Poochie apart from other dog services, Jules said: “It’s our personal service and the fact we treat the dogs like our own.

“We have over 230 five-star reviews through Google and Facebook. It’s the passion, care and because we treat the dogs like royalty.”

Though the business – like others – has had to slightly increase prices to reflect the rise in monthly utility bills that “hit harder last year”, business is thriving for Pamper My Poochie.

The team hopes to expand in 2024 to keep doing what they do best. “What we do is very successful,” said Jules, who wanted to end by thanking her clients for their continued support.

“We want them to know how much we appreciate them and what they do for our business. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are.”