Unique wedding chaperone service for dogs makes regional final of prestigious awards

A unique wedding chaperone service in Northamptonshire, which pampers and looks after dogs on a couple’s big day, has made the regional final of a prestigious wedding award category.

First launched in 2016, Pamper My Poochie offers holistic dog spa treatments, dog sitting, walking and their popular wedding service.

It is Wednesday evening (November 8) when the business will learn whether it has taken the top spot in the ‘Special Touch’ category for the East Midlands at The Wedding Industry Awards.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jules Guy, pictured, founded Pamper My Poochie in 2016. Photo: 1st Class Photography.

Business founder Jules Guy said: “It just means so much. It was the nomination from someone I met at a wedding fair that I was surprised about.

“To be put forward in the first place was amazing and I was in absolute shock – they’re the biggest wedding awards in the UK.”

Jules says being in the ‘Special Touch’ category recognises them as a “separate entity” to other services, and acknowledges what they offer is unique.

Anticipation built ahead of the finalists being announced and when she found out, Jules said she “screamed” and was running around in excitement.

To get to this point, Jules had to submit pictures and videos and answer vigorous questions about the business – which were considered alongside online reviews of their wedding service.

Having shared information about the company ethos, how they differ from other businesses, and their future plans, Pamper My Poochie has done enough to make the regional final – with the results to be announced on Wednesday (November 8) in Leicester.

“Just to be in the final is super exciting,” said Jules, who looks forward to meeting the other finalists she has connected with over social media.

In Jules’ eyes, this award shortlist validates the fact they were one of the original businesses that first began offering this service in the UK in 2016.

She added: “It recognises our hard work, company ethos and how happy clients have been. To be recognised by our customers who have had a good experience with us means the world. We’ve been on a high about it since we found out.”

Jules wanted to take the opportunity to thank the wedding couples who have put “huge trust” in the team to look after their dog on their big day.

Pamper My Poochie uses tried and tested methods that they have perfected over the past seven years, to make the day the best and most stress-free it can be.

“We have some amazing and loyal clients who have stayed with us for years,” said Jules. “That’s across dog sitting, walking and the dog spa. They’re the best.”

The founder has worked with dogs since she was 11 and saw a gap in the market after hearing many people miss out on weddings to look after dogs – as well as the pooch missing out.

Pamper My Poochie has had a “great response” across Northamptonshire, as people want dog-friendly wedding venues to welcome their furry friends.

It was more than a year ago that the company’s groomers was launched in Gloucester Avenue, where the spa treatments take place.

The wedding service starts with the dog being picked up and taken for a pamper, which includes a deluxe package suitable for their breed, complete with facials, an aromatherapy massage and ‘pawfume’.

An accessory can be chosen to match the wedding colours, or clients can provide their own outfit for their pet.

The dog is then accompanied by the chaperone to the wedding, where they can be walked down the aisle, be a ring bearer, and have photos.

The sitter can even stay overnight to look after the pooch, or they can be booked into overnight accommodation.