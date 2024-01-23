Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Northampton mums are preparing for an “exciting career change” as they are set to begin their new venture next month.

Michelle Poll and Michelle Lawlor, who ran Michelle’s Emporium in Balfour Road, worked hard for years to continue providing affordable, second hand furniture to the community.

The pair have four children between them and felt they had come out the other side after juggling the pandemic, their business and home lives.

While on the search for new premises, they came across the ideal location for a salon – something they had both aspired to do even while they ran the furniture shop.

Described as a “very new and exciting career change” for the two of them, they made a social media announcement about what was to come after all the paperwork had been signed.

The post read: “As some of you are aware, we were always chatting about opening up a salon within the Emporium but the cost of having this done sadly held us back from doing so.

“Whilst searching for alternative shops we came across a beauty that we both felt would be absolutely perfect for us. So we decided we would follow our dreams and grab 2024 with both hands, something so different to selling furniture but a passion we couldn't say no to.

“This has also given us the opportunity to stick together, as we work perfectly as a team.”

Bee Unique Hair Salon, in The Mews, Gold Street, will be opening on February 12 after the pair get the keys next month. They have even started filling their diaries with appointments.

The salon is also looking for hairdressers and beauticians who may want to kickstart their own careers in the industry, and there will be space for three people.

This journey first started when Michelle P set up the emporium with her stepdad in October 2016 and after Michelle L visited the business, she began renting a space in 2017.

Around a year later in March 2018, Michelle L bought out Michelle P’s stepdad as he was struggling to continue his involvement – and that is where the budding partnership began.

Now, seven years on, they are preparing to start a new venture together with their shared passion for hair and beauty.

The pair are continuing to sell the furniture they have left over, having downsized to a smaller storage unit after leaving their Kingsthorpe premises.