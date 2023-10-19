Northampton mums issue urgent plea, with less than two weeks until business has no choice but to leave premises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Northampton mothers, who run a furniture business, have issued an urgent plea as they have less than two weeks until they have to leave their current premises.

Michelle Poll and Michelle Lawlor, who run Michelle’s Emporium in Balfour Road, have worked hard for years to continue providing affordable, secondhand furniture to the community.

The pair have four children between them and felt they had come out the other side after having to juggle the pandemic, their business and home lives.

Michelle Lawlor and Michelle Poll, who have run their pre-loved furniture shop from Balfour Road for the past seven years.

However, it has not been plain sailing and the business owners shared their unfortunate reality with this newspaper.

“With the cost of living crisis, we’ve seen a massive drop in business,” said Michelle P.

After difficulty paying their rent, they have been asked to leave their building in Balfour Road – and are now on the hunt for somewhere more affordable.

Michelle P added: “We’re trying to drum up business to clear the place.”

The keys need to be handed back on the last day of October and they now have 12 days remaining to make alternative arrangements.

Both Michelles are “disgusted” that years of hard work to keep their business going has led to this.

“We’ve given our all to the community,” said Michelle L. “We haven’t taken wages to make sure the business stays open. That has been our top priority.”

“It feels like a slap in the face,” echoed Michelle P.

When asked what message they want to send to our readers about the importance of supporting independent businesses, the pair said it simply comes down to “using them or losing them”.

Even if people cannot come and support for themselves, spreading the word to others is equally as helpful.

Both Michelles find themselves “under a lot of stress”, as they have children with additional needs and are attempting to balance their family lives with keeping the business afloat.

If they do not manage to secure new premises in less than two weeks, the business will have to move online and this is “not something they really want to do”.

Getting to know their customers face-to-face remains important, with many “becoming friends”. Moving online would also mean selling less stock.

“If there is no support, we go under,” said Michelle L.

One Chronicle & Echo reader, who reached out to share their concern for Michelle’s Emporium, said: “These are two young women who’ve been open for seven years, serving the community with affordable furniture. They survived lockdown whilst bringing up children as well.

“People like this are important in our community. If anyone knows of any premises they could use, it would be a massive help.

“If the shop closes and they end up closing down permanently, it would be a massive loss to Northampton.”

Michelle P set up the emporium with her stepdad in October 2016 and after Michelle L visited the business, she began renting a space in 2017.

Around a year later in March 2018, Michelle L bought out Michelle P’s stepdad as he was struggling to continue his involvement – and that is where the budding partnership began.

Their main aim was to keep prices low and support those on lower incomes. There is hope this can continue with community support.