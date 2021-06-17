TSB branch shuts in Northampton town centre - here are the nearest places to bank in-person for customers

The TSB branch on Abington Street, Northampton. Photo: Google

The TSB branch in Northampton town centre closed yesterday (Wednesday, June 16), with customers now having to go to Weston Favell or the Post Office to bank in-person.

TSB announced the closure of the Abington Street branch in October last year as part of a nationwide reduction with 900 jobs lost across the bank.

TSB chief executive Debbie Crosbie said at the time: “Closing any of our branches is never an easy decision, but our customers are banking differently – with a marked shift to digital banking.

“We are reshaping our business to transform the customer experience and set us up for the future.

"This means having the right balance between branches on the high street and our digital platforms, enabling us to offer the very best experience for our personal and business customers across the UK.

“We remain committed to our branch network and will retain one of the largest in the UK.”

TSB said the changes were driven by a significant shift in customer behaviour, including a reduction in the number of customers using branches and a significant acceleration in digital adoption.

The bank had previously set out its intention to reduce its branch network in order to remain competitive compared to the wider industry.

The nearest TSB branch is at Weston Favell Shopping Centre while customers can also access bank services at the Post Office in St Giles Street as well as online and on the app.

A National Federation of SubPostmasters spokesperson added: "This will doubtless be disappointing to TSB’s customers in Northampton, Abington Street.