Traders react to return at £12.4 million refurbished Market Square in Northampton town centre

Traders speak out about their long-awaited return to the £12.4 million refurbished Market Square in Northampton town centre.

Chronicle & Echo visited the town centre to speak with traders returning to the Market Square after spending 19 months at Commercial Street car park.

The £12.4m refurbishment project, which began in February 2023, includes new paving, water features, seating, improved landscaping, a dedicated events space, and 18 fixed stalls.

M&G Butchers, who recently described Commercial Street as a “dead zone” that cost them around six figures in profit, are pleased to be back in the Market Square.

Traders react to moving back on to the Market Square

Today, they said: “It’s nice to see people walking around compared to down there. It’s been a nightmare down there. We’re 100 percent happier already to be back up here. It’s already busy; people are walking around. It’s going to look good when it’s all completed. We’re really happy with the kiosk—it looks good. I welcome all our customers back. We’ve already served three days' worth of people compared to down there, and it’s only 11am.”

Hung Vo, who runs a fruit and vegetable stall, had to sell his home to cover his losses over the past year and a half, as his business saw an 80 percent drop in takings down at Commercial Street.

Today, Hung said: “I’m alright. I just need a bit of time to adapt to it. I’ve not got a lot to say. It’s all the same to me. I only got the key yesterday. We knew we’d be alright when we moved back up here. I used to have six stalls, and now it’s smaller. It’s all new. It’s all up and down right now. Hopefully, we’ll be alright.”

Elliott Jones, of Tony Jones Florists, struck a deal to move into the Grosvenor Centre instead of taking his stall to Commercial Street car park. His Grosvenor site has been so successful that he’s keeping it open alongside the new Market Square kiosk.

Hung Vo has moved his fruit and vegetable business back on to the Market Square after a difficult 18 months at Commercial Street

Today, he said: “It looks fantastic. The kiosks are fantastic, and it’s going to give us a chance to do some really nice displays and make lovely bunches.

"We got the kiosk we wanted, tapping into Abington Street. We’re very positive. A lot of traders have had hard times, but let’s move forward and make some money.

"What’s done is done. Let’s be positive. I’m looking forward to seeing the fountain working and welcoming both old and new traders. I’d just like to thank the council for getting it delivered more or less on time.”

Joao Frade, of Ciro’s Place food truck, previously described Commercial Street as “hell” and voiced concerns about the new rents and fees at Market Square, which are three times what he was paying before.

Joao Frade, owner of Ciro's Place

Today, he said: “I feel a bit out of the way from the market, on the corner. The market feels like it’s there, and I’m here. I don’t know if that’s good or bad, but they’re still building, and I think I’ll be moved, so it might change.

"I feel much better being up here than down in Commercial Street. You can already see more people around. Down there, it was away from everyone. Let’s see what it’s like in two or three weeks.”

He added: "I don’t know where the money has gone, to be honest. I can’t see £12 million. It must be very expensive wood, and this paving must be very expensive.”

Sally Eldred from Funky Noodles previously said she had to use her savings to get by down at Commercial Street — around £20,000.

Elliott Jones, of Tony Jones Florists, is happy with his kiosk and to be back on the Market Square.

Today, she said: “Not sure about the £12 million . There’s no undercover seating for the food vans, so in winter, people aren’t going to sit here. We used to have gazebos and tables and chairs. They’re saying no to that at the moment.”

Market traders will be charged £15 per day for a pop-up tent stall, £30 per day for a fixed cabin stall, and £30 per day for mobile food units.

Some traders are eligible for six months’ free rent from September 20 on the pop-up stalls if they meet the criteria.