Topping off their final season: Rugby Casuals score with Bloor Homes

The Under 16s team at Northampton Casuals Rugby Club each received a personalised shirt as a gift to mark the end of their last year of youth rugby with the Club, thanks to a £500 donation from Bloor Homes which has its regional HQ and new developments in the town.

Ryan Jordan, Head Coach for the Under 16s, said: “We wanted to do something for the players, some of whom have been with the Club since the age of four. The playing shirts were originally intended to be worn on their final rugby tour, but when that was cancelled, we were still able to go ahead and provide the players with a personalised shirt, each with their nickname and player number on the back. We can’t thank Bloor Homes enough.

“Now in their GCSE year, the players have finished their last year of Junior rugby with us, and while many will go on to play with our Colts team, this is very much the end of an era.

He adds: “We’re enormously proud of all our team members – they came back fighting after the Covid lockdowns and won the Under 15s league last year. They have worked really hard for each other, on and off the pitch and should be very proud of everything they have achieved.”

Northampton Casuals Rugby Club has a thriving Minis and Junior section alongside its First XV, Colts XV, Second and Third XV teams.

Players start as young as 4 years old in Under 6s up to U12s in the Minis, and U13s to U16s in the Juniors. The Club now also has growing Girls sections in the U12s, U14s and U16s and has launched a Ladies team in the last year, which played its first matches in the 2024/2025 season.

The Club is always happy to see new players of all abilities across all the age groups and is keen to see the newer Girls and Ladies teams grow. To find out more visit the Club’s web site at: northamptoncasualsrugby.co.uk

Carl Slater, Managing Director for Bloor Homes’ South Midlands region, said: “We have a long history of supporting grass roots sport across the country and it has been a real pleasure to be able to give the players so close to our regional headquarters a special memento of their time with Northampton Casuals. Good luck to those who continue with their rugby careers with the Club.”