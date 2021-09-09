A popular Canadian coffee shop chain has confirmed its Northampton branch will open ‘later this year’.

Tim Hortons was granted planning permission in April this year to take over the former Pizza Hut unit in Marquee Drive on Riverside Retail Park.

At the time planning permission was granted the company was unable to confirm an opening date for the drive thru.

It has now announced the shop will open ‘later this year’ in ‘winter 2021’, but is yet to confirm an actual opening date.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said: “From winter 2021, customers can expect Canada’s favourite coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits around the clock, as well as delicious breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including hot sandwiches and wraps.

“Known for its impressive opening giveaways, locals and avid fans in Northampton are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled and follow the Tim Hortons Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for more news.”

The coffee shop will create 50 jobs in Northampton, including a range of full and part time roles.

The branch will include a drive-thru.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, added: “Opening in a new county is always a momentous occasion for us so I am delighted that we can bring our famed offering to the doorstep of the Northampton community and to those that have already developed a taste for Tim Hortons.

“Our amazing team, up and down the country, play a key part in the success of our brand and we are proud to be recruiting a number of full and part time roles.

“We welcome applications from all those passionate about a career in hospitality, no matter the experience and will be accepting applications from today via our website.”

The company, which sells coffee, doughnuts and bagels, has 4,500 chains in native Canada and the US, and since 2017 has opened 27 outlets in the UK.

Opening the Northampton branch is part of the Tim Hortons mission to open a shop in every ‘major city and town in the UK’ by 2022, creating 2,000 jobs.