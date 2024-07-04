Theatre to open cafe-bar later this year after much-loved cheese and wine bar shuts at the end of the month
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Franklin’s, in Guildhall Road, took to social media at the end of June to reveal the sad news of its upcoming closure after seven years. Their final day of service is July 27.
It has now come to light that the Royal & Derngate is working in partnership with a local company, behind other successful hospitality outlets in the area, to launch Lola’s Bar in September.
Lola’s will be situated at the corner of Guildhall Road and Swan Street, taking over the former John Franklin’s.
The venue will initially offer cocktails and small plates in the evening, and coffee and brunch during the day. It will be open from Tuesday to Saturday every week, with additional opening hours on Sundays and Mondays depending on theatre shows.
Rob Parkes, operations and commercial director at Royal & Derngate, said: “We’re on a mission to provide the best experiences for our theatre and Filmhouse customers, and all visitors to Northampton town centre.
“Lola’s Bar will be a friendly and welcoming space for all the communities of Northampton – with a focus on local produce and sustainability, combined with social impact.
“With the staff team from John Franklin’s invited to stay on as part of the new venture, we look forward to seeing customers old and new as we create a new go-to venue in Northampton’s thriving Cultural Quarter.
“Whether you’re after a leisurely daytime coffee and brunch, or a quick pre-theatre or film meal, we want Lola’s to be your first choice when you visit the town centre.”
More updates and information will be available on the Royal & Derngate’s social media, as they work towards opening the venue in early September when the autumn season is underway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.