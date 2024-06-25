Popular cheese and wine bar announces closure with ‘heavy heart’ after ‘incredible’ seven years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular cheese and wine bar in Northampton town centre announced its upcoming closure with “a heavy heart” after an “incredible” seven years.

John Franklin’s, located in Guildhall Road, took to social media to reveal the sad news that their last day of service is July 27.

The Instagram and Facebook posts read: “With a heavy heart, we have to share that after seven incredible years, John Franklin’s will be closing its doors.

“Despite our best efforts, unfortunately this is completely out of our hands. We’re incredibly proud of our team, and all those who have been a part of it in these past seven years.

“Through such difficult times, economically, during the pandemic and the lack of shows due to the RAAC concrete, we are so proud to have continually remained profitable and kept what feels like a family together.

“A massive thank you to our amazing customers who have made John Franklin’s a place filled with laughter and happy memories. We’re sad to say goodbye but incredibly grateful for the journey.”

They encouraged their customers to visit ahead of July 27, to raise a glass and devour some cheese with the team one last time.

Many customers and followers took to the comment sections on Instagram and Facebook to express their upset and shock at the news – as well as praising John Franklin’s as one of the best hospitality venues in the town centre.