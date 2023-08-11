The 10 best barbers for a haircut in Northampton, according to customer Google reviews

These barber shops have been tried and tested, so get yourself booked in

Having seen the 10 best hairdressing salons across the town according to Google reviews, now is your chance to find out which barber shops have placed in the top 10.

The following barbers have all received more than 100 Google reviews and ranked with 4.8 stars and above.

With two receiving the full five stars, seven achieving 4.9 and the final one making the list with 4.8, our town is full of talented barbers waiting for you to book in.

Take a look at the 10 best rated barber shops across Northampton, with more than 100 Google reviews…

1 . Take a look at the 10 best rated barber shops across Northampton, with more than 100 Google reviews…

2 . Bulldog and Bear Barber Co 5 stars based on 445 Google reviews. Location: 130 Northampton Road, Brixworth.

3 . The Barber Brothers 5 stars based on 180 Google reviews. Location: 179 Kettering Road, Town Centre.

4 . Dapper Chaps 4.9 stars based on 640 Google reviews. Location: 38 Derngate, Town Centre.

