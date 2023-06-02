The 10 best rated hairdressing salons across Northampton, according to Google reviews

News you can trust since 1931
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:04 BST

Ever wondered what the 10 best rated hairdressing salons are in Northampton? Well now’s your chance to find out.

The following hairdressers have all received more than 100 Google reviews and ranked with 4.8 stars and above.

With two receiving the full five stars, six achieving 4.9 and the final two making the list with 4.8, our town is full of talented hairdressers waiting for you to book in.

Take a look at the 10 best rated hairdressing salons across Northampton, with more than 100 Google reviews…

5 stars based on 413 Google reviews. Location: Unit 6a, 2 The Ridings Arcade, St Giles’ Street, Town Centre.

2. G&E McIntyres – Town Centre

5 stars based on 413 Google reviews. Location: Unit 6a, 2 The Ridings Arcade, St Giles’ Street, Town Centre. Photo: G&E McIntyres

5 stars based on 131 Google reviews. Location: 120 Wellingborough Road, Town Centre.

3. David Brown Hairdressing and Aesthetics – Town Centre

5 stars based on 131 Google reviews. Location: 120 Wellingborough Road, Town Centre. Photo: David Brown Hairdressing and Aesthetics

4.9 based on 840 Google reviews. Location: 208 Wellingborough Road, Town Centre.

4. Seckingtons – Town Centre

4.9 based on 840 Google reviews. Location: 208 Wellingborough Road, Town Centre. Photo: Seckingtons

