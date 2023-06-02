The 10 best rated hairdressing salons across Northampton, according to Google reviews
These salons have been tried and tested, so get yourself booked in
Ever wondered what the 10 best rated hairdressing salons are in Northampton? Well now’s your chance to find out.
The following hairdressers have all received more than 100 Google reviews and ranked with 4.8 stars and above.
With two receiving the full five stars, six achieving 4.9 and the final two making the list with 4.8, our town is full of talented hairdressers waiting for you to book in.
Take a look at the 10 best rated hairdressing salons across Northampton, with more than 100 Google reviews…
