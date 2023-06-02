The 10 best rated hairdressing salons across Northampton, according to Google reviews

These salons have been tried and tested, so get yourself booked in

Ever wondered what the 10 best rated hairdressing salons are in Northampton? Well now’s your chance to find out.

The following hairdressers have all received more than 100 Google reviews and ranked with 4.8 stars and above.

With two receiving the full five stars, six achieving 4.9 and the final two making the list with 4.8, our town is full of talented hairdressers waiting for you to book in.

Take a look at the 10 best rated hairdressing salons across Northampton, with more than 100 Google reviews…

2 . G&E McIntyres – Town Centre 5 stars based on 413 Google reviews. Location: Unit 6a, 2 The Ridings Arcade, St Giles’ Street, Town Centre. Photo: G&E McIntyres Photo Sales

3 . David Brown Hairdressing and Aesthetics – Town Centre 5 stars based on 131 Google reviews. Location: 120 Wellingborough Road, Town Centre. Photo: David Brown Hairdressing and Aesthetics Photo Sales

4 . Seckingtons – Town Centre 4.9 based on 840 Google reviews. Location: 208 Wellingborough Road, Town Centre. Photo: Seckingtons Photo Sales

