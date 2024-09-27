Tastes of Northampton: ‘There are good producers in our county and they should be celebrated’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-standing business owner of more than a decade, who is the most decorated cheesemaker in the town, has shared his favourite thing about being so heavily involved in Northampton’s food and drink scene.

Steve Reid first established Friars Farm, located at the heart of the town in Foundry Street, 13 years ago. It was more than two years ago when he expanded his offering with another two businesses – The Northampton Cheese Company and The Northampton Charcuterie Company.

Each are standalone businesses but compliment one another. Friars Farm offers chutneys, sauces and preserves, and the cheeses, meats and charcuterie made by the other two companies go hand in hand.

He also launched the successful Artisan Collective Farm Shop in Midsummer Place in Milton Keynes last November, selling his products and a variety from other producers across the county.

Steve’s latest venture is a stall at the newly refurbished Market Square, and he has had a great response as one of the new additions since its reopening last Friday (September 20).

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo as part of National World’s Food and Drink Month, Steve shared his favourite thing about being a business owner in Northampton: “Creating all the wonderful products.

“It’s good when producers and growers come together and band their ideas to create exceptional products.”

Though he believes the town’s food and drink industry has improved in recent years, he also shared the struggles off the back of the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

“Unfortunately there’s been some good producers who have had to close,” he said. “We’ve lost some good ones, but those coming forward now have great products.”

When asked what he would like to see introduced across the town to continue enhancing the food and drink offering, Steve expressed the need for national promotion for the talent across our county.

Steve attended a food event in Wales and was pleased to see all of the Welsh products banded together and promoted for everyone to see.

He would like to see that done for the variety of Northamptonshire products that deserve to be celebrated at events across the country.

“We have a lot to offer,” said Steve. “There are good producers in the county and they should be celebrated.”

Steve praised the “exceptional help” that he has received from the Made In Northamptonshire group since he started out, and the fact that most within the industry go out of their way to support others.

“It’s very key,” he continued. “We’ve helped people who make similar products to ours.”

Though the business owner says it is difficult to tell if things are looking up off the back of the cost of living crisis – as well as the unknown of the upcoming Autumn Budget – Steve says the most important thing is how customers react and spend.

He would love to see the community continuing to support local and independent producers rather than chains, as this helps them to thrive.

Steve’s proudest achievement of the past decade is his growing collection of national and international awards, particularly so soon after launching his cheese and charcuterie companies around two years ago.