Take a look at the 'stunning' progress made so far in £3.5 million works to restore historic Northampton pub

Take a look at the “stunning” progress made so far at an historic Northampton town centre pub undergoing a £3.5 million refurbishment.

The Old Black Lion pub has been bought by West Northamptonshire Council and is being restored by the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT).

It was announced this week that Phipps Brewery NBC will be taking over the running of the pub upon reopening.

As well as refurbished bars, a new restaurant and sunny courtyard seating, the new facilities will provide a national base for the CCT and support more events in the neighbouring Grade I Listed St Peter’s church.

When open later this year, The Old Black Lion will become the “centrepiece” of the ‘Marefair Heritage Gateway’, says the CCT, which will be home to hundreds of new flats, a new park, a hotel and more.

Alaric Neville, managing director of Phipps Brewery NBC, said: “It’s a perfect match. I’ve been passionate about this for years. I feel we can do something similar here like what we did with Albion Brewery Tap. We can give this building the character it deserves.

"The restoration has been stunning. Only someone like the CCT had the vision and the funds to do this. If they hadn’t taken it over it would’ve literally fallen down.

"It’s a great project to be part of. We love the history of the town. We love where this pub is.”

The building is still being restored but Alaric has revealed his plans once Phipps are given the keys and are allowed to get to work.

He said: “We’re gathering our pennies, raiding the piggy bank, looking down the back of the sofa to see what we can spend.

"It's going to be one of the nicer pub gardens in Northampton, that's what really attracts us to the place. That courtyard is a lovely place to sit and drink your beer.

"We intend to have a games room with skittles. Art on the walls. We’re adding a dining room, sort of steel and glass, very airy, light dining room. There's going to be a function room as well. It could be a great venue for weddings. I hope we’re going to have some murals painted also.

"When we’re handed the keys we’ll go to work on it. I would hope we’re open for autumn/winter. Maybe have some events on over summer. But it’s out of our hands.”

Greg Pickup, CEO of the CCT, said: “This is a landmark day for everyone involved in the Old Black Lion project. We are delighted to be working with Phipps NBC to help lead a renewal of this historic site and the community it serves. In time, our work to care for some of England’s most churches will be based here and, with Phipps NBCs’ support, we will be able to do more to help support our fabulous volunteers who care for the Grade I Listed St Peter’s Church next door."

Councillor Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “We look forward to seeing this transformed space open for the local community where they can enjoy local produce for our town.”

Check out the progress so far with the pictures below.

1 . The Old Black Lion restoration Here's how the historic Grade II Listed pub is looking so far during £3.5 million refurbishment works Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . The Old Black Lion restoration Here's how the historic Grade II Listed pub is looking so far during £3.5 million refurbishment works Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . The Old Black Lion restoration Here's how the historic Grade II Listed pub is looking so far during £3.5 million refurbishment works Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales