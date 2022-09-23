Instagram famous Butterwick Bakery set to open their doors in Northampton TOMORROW

A popular Northamptonshire family-owned bakery is set to open the doors to their Northampton store for the first time tomorrow.

Butterwick Bakery - which has stores in Corby, Kettering, Market Harborough and Wellingborough - has now arrived in Northampton due to popular demand.

The business’ founders Ryan and Fiona Scarborough, from Corby, will be opening the doors to their brand new Butterwick store in St Giles Street - which was formerly the Barbarella hairdressers premises - on Saturday, September 24 at 10am.

Butterwick Bakery is opening to the public in St Giles Street, Northampton tomorrow.

Ryan said: “We are super excited. There has been a great buzz as there always has been with the Northampton store.

“It’s happiness we try to bring wherever we go. The positive feedback and the desire is there and that is always good and this store is no different.”

When Chronicle & Echo last spoke with Butterwick Bakery, they told us they would be opening in Northampton in time for Christmas but, much to the delight of local sweet tooths, they are very ahead of schedule.

There will be seven members of staff working at the Northampton town centre store - including store manager, Annaliese, who has been working for Butterwick since they opened their first bakery in Corby in 2019.

Annaliese, who is from Northampton, went on to work as a store manager at Butterwick’s Kettering branch and was “overjoyed” when she heard that the business was expanding to her hometown.

Ryan said: “It was the plan to make her store manager in Northampton all along.”

Butterwick prides itself on the variety, creativity and uniqueness of their baked goods - including doughnuts, cupcakes, brownies, cookies, milkshakes and coffee. Their bakery manager regularly experiments and sporadically changes flavours and products all the time.

There are, however, a select few product list staples that have proven to be very popular with customers, such as their ‘Cinnamon Fritter’ - doughnut dough mixed in with cinnamon, fried and then smothered with a vanilla fudge glaze.

Butterwick has also revealed to Chronicle & Echo that they plan to bring back the highly coveted Chocolate Chip Churro Cookie for Christmas - a thick American cookie with vanilla buttercream rolled in cinnamon sugar and topped with chocolate curls.

Ahead of the store’s opening tomorrow, Ryan said: “This is the first time we have ever done this - the first 50 customers will receive a free shake of their choice so it pays to get in earlier tomorrow.”

Ryan and Fiona opened their first bakery in Corby in 2019 and are planning to open yet another store in Rushden Lakes before the end of this year. They are currently waiting for developers to fit out the premises so they can commence work on the store.

The family business is also looking to expand to Daventry, Rugby, Stamford and Bedford before March 2024 so, lovers of baked goods and sweet treats, keep your eyes peeled.