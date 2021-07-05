Northampton doggy day care goes ‘superviral’ on TikTok with cute and funny videos

A Northampton-based doggy day care centre has repeatedly gone viral and ‘superviral’ on TikTok with cute and funny videos during the pandemic.

Michelle Wilson, the owner of Teddy’s Dog Care, started posting on TikTok when she discovered the platform in December 2019.

Since then, the business has had one ‘superviral’ video which amassed 21 million views and one that accumulated 17 million views, as well as plenty of videos reaching the one million view milestone.

The most viewed video was of a grow a pug transition.

The videos are normally of the dogs in pretend situations to evoke comedic value and they have proven very popular.

Michelle said: “We’re very active on Facebook and Instagram and I started to hear more and more about TikTok.

“I didn’t really understand it and I just posted a video of a couple of the dogs.

“But then my daughter who has just completed a degree in filmmaking got involved and started helping me with transitions and music.

“We did one to a Britney song which got one million views overnight and that was the first one that really took off.

“There were so many comments in languages that I didn’t even understand.”

Michelle has a license to look after ten dogs at a time in her home as part of the doggy day care business.

The dogs featured are those who are not camera shy and are happy to take part, and those whose owners are happy for them to participate.

Michelle added: “We’ve had a lot of love on the videos from people who understand it’s all a bit of fun.

“We still upload quite a lot. Some of the videos still go crazy and then others not so much.

“We’ve also had a lot of companies get in touch to send us free products, mainly dog products to use in the videos.

“We’re nowhere near making a living off of it, but it’s a bit of fun and I like doing it.”

Michelle also says she has started having potential clients ringing saying ‘I watch your videos’ and ‘I’d love my dog to be included in one’.

The creator has also used her TikTok following to share the story of one dog she looks after who has meningitis, is undergoing chemotherapy and lost all his fur, with the permission of the dog’s owner.