Stunited CIC wins Small Business of the Year Award at NNBN Awards 2025
Founded by Mr. Manash Mukherjee and co-founder & CFO Mrs. Snejuti Mukherjee, Stunited CIC was commended for its work in promoting digital inclusion, empowering students and professionals, and driving community growth through technology. The award category was proudly sponsored by Umbrella HR.
Expressing his delight, Mr. Manash Mukherjee said: “This award is a reflection of our team’s commitment to creating meaningful social impact through innovation and collaboration. We’re truly honoured.”
Mrs. Snejuti Mukherjee added: “We’re grateful to NNBN for this recognition. It motivates us to continue building an inclusive, connected community.”
In continuation of its mission to empower the next generation, Stunited CIC also announced that it will be hosting the Youth Empowerment Event 2025 on 12th November at The Guildhall, Northampton. The event aims to inspire and equip young people with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to shape their futures.
The NNBN Awards 2025 highlighted inspiring stories of resilience, creativity, and purpose-driven success. Stunited CIC’s win stands as a testament to its vision of using technology as a force for good.
