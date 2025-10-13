Stunited CIC wins Small Business of the Year Award at NNBN Awards 2025

Stunited team members Nagaraju Muppa and Portia receive the Small Business of the Year Award.

The NNBN Awards 2025 took place on Friday, 10th October, at the Hilton Northampton, celebrating excellence and innovation among the region’s leading enterprises. The evening saw Stunited CIC honored with the Small Business of the Year Award 2025, recognising its exceptional contribution to social innovation and community impact.

​Founded by Mr. Manash Mukherjee and co-founder & CFO Mrs. Snejuti Mukherjee, Stunited CIC was commended for its work in promoting digital inclusion, empowering students and professionals, and driving community growth through technology. The award category was proudly sponsored by Umbrella HR.

Expressing his delight, Mr. Manash Mukherjee said: “This award is a reflection of our team’s commitment to creating meaningful social impact through innovation and collaboration. We’re truly honoured.”

Mrs. Snejuti Mukherjee added: “We’re grateful to NNBN for this recognition. It motivates us to continue building an inclusive, connected community.”

NNBN Awards 2025, Certificate to the winner Stunited CIC

In continuation of its mission to empower the next generation, Stunited CIC also announced that it will be hosting the Youth Empowerment Event 2025 on 12th November at The Guildhall, Northampton. The event aims to inspire and equip young people with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to shape their futures.

The NNBN Awards 2025 highlighted inspiring stories of resilience, creativity, and purpose-driven success. Stunited CIC’s win stands as a testament to its vision of using technology as a force for good.

