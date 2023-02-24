Spiralling costs force Northampton hair salon to close for good after 17 years

Rising bills have caused Northampton to lose yet another long-running independent business.

The Hair Lounge, in Kingsthorpe, is set to close for good on Saturday, March 4 after being run by Rob Woodings and Cheryl Whitehouse for 17 years.

Rob, 45, from Duston, told Chronicle & Echo: “It is proper gutting. It is just heartbreaking. One of the girls we’ve had has been with us since she was 16 years old.

The Hair Lounge, in Helmdon Road, Kingsthorpe.

“It’s horrible because it is just bills. It’s not like we are doing anything wrong, that is the worst bit.”

Rob and Cheryl met when they were both 18 and worked in different salons for seven years before working together at Beeby Hair Co in Northampton town centre’s Gold Street.

When Beeby’s was sold, Rob and Cheryl decided to open their own salon and The Hair Lounge was born in Kingsley Park Terrace in 2006.

They operated there for 10 years before moving their business to Helmdon Road in Kingsthorpe, where the hair salon thrived for another seven years.

Owners of The Hair Lounge, Cheryl Whitehouse and Rob Woodings.

Despite surviving the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the cost of living crisis presented a whole new wave of challenges with rising energy bills forcing The Hair Lounge to hike their prices by up to 40 percent.

It got to the point where Rob and Cheryl had to take money out of savings they planned to invest in their own children’s futures to get by.

Rob said: “Once I started doing that, I knew that was the exact opposite of what I should be doing.”

The business partners had to take the tough decision to close their salon doors for good.

Just last month, family-run hairdressing salon, Hensmans, in Kettering Road, was forced to close after running for 42 years due to the economic climate.

A few of Hensmans’ former clients came into The Hair Lounge, hopeful for a new regular hairdresser, Rob told the Chron. Only, they had to break the devastating news of their looming closure as well.

“It’s sad all around,” Rob said, “We have enjoyed every minute of it. We have met some wicked people, had lots of support and great customers over the years.”