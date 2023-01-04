‘Unavoidable’ closure for family-run hairdressing salon after 42 years in Northampton

A family-run hairdressing salon, which has been open in Northampton for 42 years, has announced it closed its doors for the final time on New Year’s Eve.

All clients have been informed of the closure of Hensmans Salon in Kettering Road – which the owners say comes after tackling “an ever-changing economic climate” and they have now reached an “unavoidable impasse”.

The statement, from John, Julie and Gemma Hensman, read: “For over 42 years, the Hensman family have strived to deliver great hair and unrivalled service to the people of Northampton.

Hensmans closed its doors for the final time on December 31, 2022 after 42 years in the town.

“Due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, off the back of the pandemic, it made it hard for the hair and beauty industry to stay on track.”

The decision was described as “the most difficult” and any appointments clients have booked in will not be going ahead.

“Our wonderful clients have been the driving force to push forwards and we will miss every one of you,” the statement continued. “There are many of you who have been visiting for a very long time and we thank you deeply for your unwavering support.”

The present team members were thanked and wished every success for the future, as well as former staff members for the part they played in making Hensmans Northampton “the special place it has been for the past four decades”.

Hensmans Northampton celebrated its 40th anniversary in the town just two years ago. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.