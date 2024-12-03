South Northants Community Responders thank Moulton Main Garage for their support

Moulton Main Garage have entered into an agreement with South Northants Community Responders (SNCR) to maintain and service their vehicles.

SNCR are a group of volunteers who have been trained by East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EMAS) to provide emergency treatment to people living and working in the local community. Community First Responders (CFR) provide emergency medical care until the ambulance service arrives on scene.

It is important to understand that SNCR do not replace the ambulance service, but are able to provide necessary support and assistance both to patients and family until the ambulance arrives.

Community First Responders can attend emergency calls for patients from one day old. They are trained to attend cardiac arrest, unconscious and collapsed patients, chest pains, breathing difficulties, diabetic emergencies, fitting or convulsions, stroke, anaphylaxis, choking patients, traumatic injuries and falls.

SNCR vehicles

Kevin Perryman, recently appointed Chair of Trustees said, "As with all First Responder Schemes across the county we receive no funds from central sources and rely entirely on fund raising, sponsorship and donations. We are extremely grateful for the support provided by Moulton Main Garage"

David Smith, Scheme Coordinator told us "SNCR have a couple of vehicles and it is vital they are maintained in order for us to provide our services to EMAS and the South Northants community. Moulton Main Garage kindly stepped up with their offer of support, and I wish to thank them"

Owen Canvin, Office Manager from Moulton Main Garage said‘Supporting our community is something we are very passionate about at Moulton Main Garage, we currently sponsor local sports teams in Northampton and decided to increase our charitable efforts. By looking after the SNCR fleet this allows the incredible team to do what they do best. It has been a pleasure working with the South Northants Community Responders!’