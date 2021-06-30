SMOKE STREET: BBQ street food pop-up in Northampton postponed due to 'circumstances beyond our control', say organisers

A BBQ pop-up event that was due to take place in Northampton this week has been postponed.

The event, 'Smoke Street' is a unique collaboration between local barbecue restaurant, The Smoke Pit, and street food pop-up, Bite Street NN, focused on cooking with smoke and fire.

Smoke Street was scheduled to go ahead from Friday, July 2 through to Sunday, July 4 as part of Bite Street's Summer of Food Love at Franklin's Gardens. The BBQ pop-up has now been moved to July 30 through to August 1.

The Smoke Pit is collaborating with Bite Street to bring you Smoke Street.

Event organiser, Crispin Slee, said: "We're very sorry but, due to circumstances beyond our control, we have to postpone this weekend's Smoke Street.

"Your tickets have already been transferred to the next Smoke Street on July 30/31/August 1 with the same arrival times. If this is not convenient, please request a refund via Eventbrite and your tickets will be refunded in full.

"We're very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

All current ticket holders have been informed of this change.

Included in the Smoke Street line-up is:

◾ The Smoke Pit - smoked brisket, chicken and lamb and whole spit pig

◾ Broke ‘n Bone - pulled brisket, ribs, goat/boar

◾ Burnt Lemon Chefs - cooking whole lamb over an open fire pit

◾ Banquet 1414 - BBQ chicken thighs and roasting rump steak over wood (Sat and Sun only)

◾ MeatWagonUK - whole smoked brisket, pulled pork and smoked sausage

◾ Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza - wood-fired pizza (Fri and Sun only)

◾ Cookie Babes - loaded cookie pie for dessert