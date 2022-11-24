With Small Business Saturday fast approaching on December 3, last year’s winner of the window decorating competition has praised the initiative to promote Northamptonshire’s independent businesses.

The Framing Centre, in Wellingborough Road, was the only winner from the town and was among a total of 12 winners across the county.

Kamal Ravaliya owner of the store said: “The competition provided an incentive to put something positive out into the community, particularly for the many children who pass by where we are situated.

The Framing Centre's 2021 Christmas window display, pictured, was the only winner from the town and was among a total of 12 winners across the county.

“It’s very important to celebrate what Northamptonshire has to offer and encourage customers to shop in the town rather than visiting elsewhere – especially around Christmas time.”

Though Kamal says it is difficult to tell whether the Christmas display enticed people into the store as the festive period is always a busy time for The Framing Centre, he says it is important to go the extra mile and make an effort for customers – and the window display competition helped them do just that.

The Framing Centre has redone the window display this year and to celebrate Small Business Saturday, and encourage more shoppers to visit around Black Friday (November 25). On Thursday (November 24) the shop is hosting a Christmas open evening.

“Nowadays most people buy online,” said Kamal. “When shopping at independent retailers you get a one-to-one service and something that is totally different. What you buy online tends to be bog standard when they could have chosen something unique.”

As part of Small Business Saturday, West Northamptonshire Council is promoting the resources available to businesses to help them develop and thrive.

These include a range of free webinars from learning to create TikToks and growing a business online, to managing time and money better.

The resources also educate on accessing funding, employment, skills and recruitment, and starting a new business.

Kamal has used the council’s tools to help advertise The Framing Centre before, and believes without the support of your local council, running a business is “harder”.

“Everything we do relies on the local economy,” he said.

With Kamal’s fear of “uncertainty” and the belief that shops like his are “not a priority” as people minimise spending, shopping with independent businesses in the lead up to Christmas is more important than ever.

For any of the 20,000 small businesses across the county, there is still time to get involved in this year’s Small Business Saturday.

The council is asking organisations to share a video showcasing their small business and expressing the importance of shopping locally.

You are being encouraged to upload the 30-second video to social media, which will then be shared by West Northamptonshire Council. For this to happen, tag @westnorthants on Facebook and Twitter, and ‘West Northamptonshire Council’ on LinkedIn – as well as using #SmallBizSatUK.

To ensure everyone can enjoy the businesses of West Northamptonshire, the Council is urging employers and residents to download and register on their free app, ‘Explore West Northants’.