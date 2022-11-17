Small Business Saturday is back: How can you get involved and promote your Northamptonshire business?

Small Business Saturday is making its annual return on December 3, and there is plenty of time for you to get involved and promote your business.

With more than 20,000 small businesses operating across the county, West Northamptonshire Council has pulled out all the stops this year to promote what is on offer – working with Northampton Town Centre BID and Chronicle & Echo.

The council is asking organisations to share a video showcasing their small business and expressing the importance of shopping locally, especially in the run up to Christmas.

You are being encouraged to upload the 30-second video to social media, which will then be shared by West Northamptonshire Council. For this to happen, tag @westnorthants on Facebook and Twitter, and ‘West Northamptonshire Council’ on LinkedIn – as well as using #SmallBizSatUK.

Councillor Daniel Lister, West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth said: “Small Business Saturday is a great way to highlight what our incredible small businesses do.

“We have some amazing independent retailers, family-owned restaurants, pubs, cafes, visitor attractions and activity centres – there really is something for everyone.”

Cllr Lister encourages businesses to utilise the free support and advice available through the Council’s economy team, to allow them to reach the widest possible audience.

The first Small Business Saturday took place in 2013 and has since gone from strength to strength – each year highlighting small business success across our communities.

The campaign may take place on the first Saturday of each December, but it aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses.

To ensure everyone can enjoy the businesses of West Northamptonshire, the Council is urging employers and residents to download and register on their free app, ‘Explore West Northants’.

A range of free webinars are also available through the Council – from learning about creating TikToks and growing a business online, to managing time and money better.

These also extend to accessing funding, employment, skills and recruitment, and helping to start a new business.