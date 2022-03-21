A Northampton born fashion designer launched his first ever menswear collection on Sunday, March 20.

Fashion designer ​Brinton Edwards, 29, grew up in Kings Heath where he said he was raised by his mother with very little money and he struggled immensely through school due to learning difficulties and dyslexia. This resulted in him frequently acting out and being excluded from school as a consequence.

Brinton, speaking to the Chronicle & Echo ahead of the launch last week, said: "I knew I was creative and I wanted to pick my own path but people thought I would be a failure."

His passion for art and fashion eventually led to him graduating from Birmingham City University with a bachelor of arts degree in fashion design and exhibiting his work in Shanghai, China.

The coronavirus pandemic allowed Brinton to throw himself into his designs and, on Sunday, they were showcased at an official launch at The Charles Bradlaugh public house in Earl Street, Northampton.

The launch marked Brinton's brand debut under the name B.E.G. He describes his men's streetwear collection as "bold", "in-your-face" and "daring."

Find out more by visiting https://beg-id.com/Take a look at Brinton Edward's first ever streetwear collection from his brand launch on Sunday, March 20:

