A fashion designer, born and bred in Northampton, is launching his first ever collection of 'urban futuristic streetwear' this week.

Brinton Edwards, 29, grew up in Kings Heath, where he was raised by his mum. He struggled immensely through school but he was very creative and fond of art.

He said: "I suffered through school with really bad learning difficulties. I had dyslexia and I was always being thrown out of school for bad behaviour.

Fashion designer, Brinton Edwards, 29.

"I knew I was creative and I wanted to pick my own path but people thought I would be a failure."

Brinton went on to study art and photography at Northampton College before applying to study fashion design at Birmingham City University.

He was unsure if he would secure a place on the course as other candidates had folders full of work specific to fashion, while his work was a hybrid of art and fashion. This, however, worked in his favour.

Brinton said: "They saw something in me and they wanted to give me a chance, which - for me - was a huge shock."

The B.E.G fashion launch is taking place on Sunday, March 20 at the Charles Bradlaugh public house in Northampton.

The eager young fashion designer went on to obtain his bachelor of arts degree and he was one of five students to be selected to showcase their designs in Shanghai, China as part of a university exhibition.

After Brinton's graduation, he went on a four year hiatus where he worked in various retail and bar jobs until two years ago when the coronavirus pandemic hit and inspiration struck.

Brinton has worked tirelessly over the last two years on a clothing collection. Now, his designs will come to fruition at his first ever branded clothing launch on Sunday, March 20.

The launch will mark Brinton's debut under his new brand name, B.E.G.

Brinton describes his men's streetwear collection as "bold", "in-your-face" and "daring."

The launch will take place at the Charles Bradlaugh public house in Northampton on Sunday, March 20 from 3pm to 7pm. There will be a DJ and free haircuts for the first five arrivals.

The venue allowed Brinton to hire the space free of charge, saving him hundreds of pounds

Brinton said: "The owner said I am young and eager and there needs to be more people out there to help people like me to push their dreams forward. It really made my day.

"This is the first time I am goin to be starting my own brand. It made me feel more brave for doing what I am doing."

Brinton wants to inspire young big dreamers to pursue their ambitions and not be fooled by the belief that you can only do so if you come from money.

He said: "I never really had much as a child. It is about pushing yourself forward as a person.