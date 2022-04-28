Second West Northamptonshire business congratulated on Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Another Northamptonshire business has received a 2022 Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Diamond Hard Surfaces at Caswell Park just outside Towcester produces diamond-based engineering materials and coatings for the aerospace and electronics sector.

They have received an award in the International Trade category.

CEO and director of Diamond Hard Surfaces, Chris Walker, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for exceptional growth over a three-year period which has been significantly challenging given the background.

“We have put international trade at the heart of our business from its inception and are proud that our small team has built up a ‘blue chip’ customer base in over 20 countries."

This follows after Brixworth-based reusable nappy company, Bambino Mio, was announced as a recipient of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the Sustainable Development Category last week for their efforts to reduce single-use plastic waste.

The award citation said Bambino Mio has grown from a local, family run initiative in 1997, to one that now employs 103 people, serves 50 countries and is “a truly industry-leading company."

Cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth at West Northamptonshire Council, councillor Lizzy Bowen, said: “West Northants has a wonderfully strategic location but, as always, it is the people that make it truly special.

"It’s businesses like these that drive our economy forward by providing salaries which are spent locally, and by employing nearby suppliers and services.

"But most of all they are a demonstration of what success looks like and can be a driver for others to achieve the same.

"I congratulate both companies, you are an asset to our area, and I am thrilled to see that both winners in the county were from West Northamptonshire."

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.