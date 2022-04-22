Northampton reusable nappy specialists win The Queen’s Award for Enterprise, Sustainable Development

A Brixworth-based reusable nappy company has received a royal seal of approval from The Queen.

It was announced that Bambino Mio has been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, Sustainable Development on Tuesday, April 21 in recognition of its efforts to reduce waste created by single-use nappies.

This follows after the Northamptonshire company received the International Trade award in The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in 2020.

Bambino Mio has received The Queen's Award for Enterprise, Sustainable Development.

Founder and managing director of Bambino Mio, Guy Schanschieff, said: “Further royal recognition from such a prestigious awards body is something that our team is extremely proud of.

“This is another accolade that acknowledges to the world that we are committed to sustainable development practices and are on a mission to make reusable nappies the first choice to reduce single-use disposable nappy waste.”

Bambino Mio will be presented with the award at a reception held at Buckingham Palace later this year.

Winners of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are all personally approved by The Queen. This year, 31 awards were given for sustainable development.

The award comes at the perfect time as Reusable Nappy Week approaches (April 24 – May 1), an international awareness campaign that shares the benefits of reusable nappies launched by the Women’s Environment Network in 2000.

Bambino Mio is running a sale of up to 40 percent off its entire range of reusable products to mark the week.

Bambino Mio’s multi award-winning range includes reusable nappies, baby accessories, swim nappies and potty training essentials.