Second ever food fair at popular Northampton location branded a success, despite scorching heat

The second food fair of its kind, hosted at a popular Northampton location, has been branded a success – despite contending with the weekend’s scorching heat.

The Courtyard Creperie, set up by Savour the Flavour Catering, serves freshly prepared sweet and savoury crepes with a smile from their bespoke trailer.

The business is the brainchild of Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley, set up 18 months ago when Bela was unable to continue catering for events due to Coronavirus.

What started as six weeks of offering crepes in the courtyard at Brampton Grange, which closed during the pandemic, has now expanded into a thriving hospitality business.

At the start of May, The Courtyard Creperie took up the offer of having a permanent home in the cafe area of T’s Coffee, in Pitsford Quarry – somewhere they would regularly pop-up in the converted horsebox they operate from.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo at the end of last month, Tracey shared they had just organised and held their first ‘Food Fair at T’s Coffee’ – which they planned to hold on the last Sunday of each month moving forward.

Last month, The Courtyard Creperie was joined by seven independent traders and yesterday (June 25), they were joined by six.

The Food Fair at T's Coffee now takes place on the last Sunday of every month.

Tracey said: “The first food fair was incredible and the support was amazing.

“Though it was really warm on Sunday (June 25), the traders were happy and engaging with the customers – who loved their products.

“You can’t get these artisanal, quality products at normal markets and shops. The independent businesses love to share what they offer.”

The aim of the food fair is to build on what is already offered at T’s Coffee, so that rather than staying for 15 minutes as they pick up a coffee, customers may stay for an hour instead.

It also builds on T’s Coffee’s ‘mini markets’, which were started 18 months ago and take place on the first Sunday of each month to support independent, non-foodie businesses.

“Anything goes at the mini markets,” said Tracey. “When we took The Courtyard Creperie to different events, people were interested in joining us at T’s Coffee.

“Each new trader we got on board for the food fair threw recommendations in for others who might want to get involved.

“We wanted to start small and grow slowly. We’re taking baby steps each month and adding a few new traders each time.”

Last weekend’s traders included Molly’s Pantry, Your Cool - Artisan Ice Cream, GF Shoetown Brownies, Old School Sausages, Green Machine, and In a Sticky Pickle.

They were also joined by a special guest giving out products made from honey, in exchange for a donation for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

When asked why it is so important to host events like these that bring independent businesses together, Tracey said: “The ‘support local’ movement was amazing during the pandemic.

“Things are changing and people don’t have as much money with the cost of living, but they still want to support.

“Supporting doesn’t have to mean buying anything, it can be sharing an event and coming along. We encourage people to keep doing that.”

Tracey says everyone has taken to the event as it provides something new on the doorstep of those who live on that side of town.

Having been praised for the “nice vibe”, Tracey says they will remain committed to offering more of an experience than simply getting a coffee at the venue.

The next food fair is planned for July 30 and the next mini market with nine stallholders will take place this Sunday (July 2).

Though there are businesses that return time after time, the team would like to welcome new independents along too.

There is currently no pitch fee for businesses at the food fair, but this may change as the initiative grows.