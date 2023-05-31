Meet the creperie that began as a six-week stint during the pandemic, and now has a permanent home at a popular Northampton location.

The Courtyard Creperie, set up by Savour the Flavour Catering, serves freshly prepared sweet and savoury crepes with a smile from their bespoke trailer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business is the brainchild of Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley, set up 18 months ago when Bela was unable to continue catering for events due to Coronavirus.

The Courtyard Creperie, set up by Savour the Flavour Catering, serves freshly prepared sweet and savoury crepes with a smile from their bespoke trailer.

What started as six weeks of offering crepes in the courtyard at Brampton Grange, which closed during the pandemic, has now expanded into a thriving hospitality business.

At the start of this month, The Courtyard Creperie took up the offer of having a permanent home in the cafe area of T’s Coffee, in Pitsford Quarry – somewhere they would regularly pop-up.

They are located there on Saturdays and Sundays, which the duo hopes to expand as they settle in, but will still be doing pop-ups at a range of events in their converted horsebox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though the business was founded a year-and-a-half ago, they began by attending events with a gazebo before investing in converting their beloved horsebox.

The business is the brainchild of Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley, set up 18 months ago when Bela was unable to continue catering for events due to Coronavirus.

The Courtyard Creperie attends fun days, festivals, large events, private parties and weddings, and Tracey says it is “never a no” to customers and where they would like them to go.

When asked how the business has been received by the Northampton community since it was set up, Tracey said: “It’s been interesting as there’s nothing like us in the county.

“We’ve been well-received and the specials go down well as they are over the top and look appealing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey shared the divide that savoury crepes cause, particularly the barbecue pulled pork flavour – but she says once people have tried it, they have taken the first step to being converted to preferring savoury over sweet.

What started as six weeks of offering crepes in the courtyard at Brampton Grange, which closed during the pandemic, has now expanded into a thriving hospitality business.

The business proves popular at events as there are so many toppings and combinations to choose from.

Nutella is “by far” the most popular sweet option, followed by a combination of biscoff, either banana or strawberries, and white chocolate.

“There isn’t much we can’t do or offer,” said Tracey. “Some people request a bit of everything and all that matters is the customer is happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite dividing opinions, barbecue pulled pork is the most popular savoury flavour – alongside ham and cheese with caramelised onion chutney.

With Tracey and Bela having both worked in the hospitality industry for decades since they were in their late teens, Tracey believes “you are only as good as your last service”.

She said: “Be kind to people. We take time to learn our customers’ names and even the names of their dogs.

“We want them to feel welcomed and remembered.”

One customer and her partner travel to all the places The Courtyard Creperie visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week that customer attended the Supercar Fest and said it was the “most expensive crepe she has ever had” as she had to buy a ticket to enter the event too.

The Courtyard Creperie has also developed loyal regulars at T’s Coffee and Tracey says their “support means the world”.

Excitingly, just last weekend, the business held their first ‘Food Fair at T’s Coffee’. This is to be held on the last Sunday of the month for the rest of the year.

The Courtyard Creperie was joined by seven independent traders and Tracey described the response as “fantastic” with “constant footfall while the sun was shining”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also host a mini market on the first Sunday of each month to support a variety of local businesses, but June’s is planned for the 11th rather than the 4th.

When asked what her proudest moment has been since the business was set up, Tracey said: “Seeing it grow from six weeks of summer fun into having our own cafe space for people to visit.”

Looking to the future, Bela and Tracey’s main focus is building on what they now have at T’s Coffee and eventually opening on more days for longer hours.