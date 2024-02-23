Royal & Derngate CEO confirms ‘less severe’ repairs are needed following RAAC test results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The CEO of the Royal & Derngate has confirmed that following the recent return of RAAC test results, “less severe” repairs are required to tackle the problem at hand.

At that time the only access to the building was via the Northampton Filmhouse entrance, on Derngate, but the main entrance and foyer are now back in use once again.

Jo Gordon, chief executive of Northamptonshire Arts Management Trust and its venues, has provided a further update on the Royal & Derngate.

As scaffolding is in place to make the main entrance safe and accessible, the two entrances are still being used equally to minimise queueing times for audience members.

Now, a further two months on, it is positive news for the popular theatre as the RAAC test results have been returned.

Back in December, Jo shared that a sample of the discovered RAAC was taken away for testing – to determine which quality of the material it is and the long-term solutions needed.

She already confirmed the scaffolding in place at that time could remain for “as long as needed” and reassured that no further closure would be required.

Jo has now told Chronicle & Echo: “The RAAC testing was returned and by and large, apart from a few key spots, the RAAC is in good condition and less severe repairs are needed.”

It will be an “easier job” to get the Royal & Derngate back to its former state safely and quickly, as the repair works can now be planned.

More of the foyer space will be opened in due course, with two bars that have been closed for the full duration set to reopen – which Jo hopes will relieve queues elsewhere.

“We’ll continue to ensure the welcome is as smooth and comfortable as possible,” Jo added.

Another priority is the venue’s underground studio space which was “sacrificed”, as it was “vital to maintain the building safely by having scaffolding in there”.

That space is typically used to facilitate young people and community groups and they have sadly had to use other spaces, namely Vulcan Works.

“That’s a big part of who we are,” said Jo. “We’re disappointed to not have them and they’ve mainly been over the road. We’re thinking about how we are going to refurbish the underground studio when the scaffolding is removed.”

Jo confirmed the team is “still waiting” to learn the approximate timescale about when the repair works are going to be finished.

“We’re working with partners to see how quickly it can be put in place,” she said. “It’s not an overnight fix. I love to think that by the autumn, it will be closer to what people remember.”