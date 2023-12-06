Royal & Derngate CEO says it has been ‘brilliant’ to welcome audiences back where they belong

The main entrance and foyers have reopened with scaffolding, in time for the busy pantomime season to begin this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than a month on from the Royal & Derngate reopening after tackling the discovery of RAAC, the CEO says it has been a “brilliant” time welcoming audiences back where they belong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At that time the only access to the building was via the Northampton Filmhouse entrance, on Derngate, but the main entrance and foyer is now also being used once again.

Jo Gordon is the chief executive of Northamptonshire Arts Management Trust and its venues – including the Royal & Derngate.

As all the scaffolding is in place to make the main entrance safe and accessible, the two entrances are being used equally to minimise queueing times for audience members.

Jo Gordon, chief executive of Northamptonshire Arts Management Trust and its venues – including the Royal & Derngate – has provided an update more than a month on from reopening.

When asked how things have been since audiences were welcomed back, Jo said: “It’s been really good. We had a brilliant few weeks with the first layout. Customers were really patient.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo says the theatre has welcomed a “whole host of shows”, including sold out weeks of Six the Musical. As well as this, they hosted the annual Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.

“We’ve made really good use of the spaces and have had really positive feedback on the whole,” Jo added.

However, Jo says the reopening of the main entrance has “made all the difference” – particularly with minimising queuing times and getting people into the building quicker.

Jo said: “There is access to another bar and the main entrance is the mingle and dwell space. It's much improved, just in time for panto starting this Friday (December 8).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CEO explained there is scaffolding in the main foyer and entrance, which is disguised by well-designed hoardings and “brilliant” Christmas decorations.

Visitors sitting in the stalls will enter via the main entrance, and those in the circle and upper circle will use the Filmhouse entrance. All information will be emailed to audience members ahead of their visit.

Jo shared that a sample of the discovered RAAC has been taken away for testing, with the results expected to return in the new year.

There are different qualities of RAAC and once the team knows which one was discovered in the building, “long-term solutions” can be put into action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current scaffolding can remain in place for “as long as needed” and Jo assured that no further closure will be required.

When asked how audience members have reacted to the reopening of the Royal & Derngate, the CEO said: “They’ve been really positive. We’ve put extra staff on as it’s important to provide an increased welcome.

“Some people have been unsure of the entrances and exits, and it’s important that our disabled patrons are comfortable and have the access they need. The response has been fantastic.”

For those visiting the Royal auditorium, audience members have continued to use the original entrances and exits from many years ago – which has evoked a sense of “nostalgia”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo once again wanted to issue a “huge thank you” for the offers of support from businesses and for the patience of audience members.

With many shows having been moved for a second time, after they were originally rescheduled during the pandemic, Jo is thankful for how understanding visitors have been.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is set to kickstart this Friday (December 8), with a “positive” number of pantomime tickets sold.

“We were very fearful about what the autumn would look like, but the families will give us the boost we need,” said Jo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, Jo was asked about what message she wanted to send about the importance of supporting the Royal & Derngate – and the arts as a whole – going into 2024.

“Being entertained is one thing,” said Jo. “But it can have an impact on your health and wellbeing, and your sense of togetherness. The arts can deliver that in such a special way.