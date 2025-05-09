‘Rollercoaster’ business journey for couple offering permanent welded jewellery in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been a “rollercoaster” journey for a couple who run a mobile business offering permanent welded jewellery across Northampton and beyond.

Jackie Firestone launched Evermore Permanent Jewellery in September last year and after the couple tied the knot at Duston Village Bakery in January, her husband Phil joined the venture.

Jackie was already selling stainless steel jewellery ahead of setting up the business, and Phil was a qualified welder in the US before he made the move to Northampton.

“It made sense to combine the two,” said Jackie. “Permanent welded jewellery is huge over in the US and it is starting to get attention over here now too.”

The couple offer more than 50 different chains and 60 charms, which customers can pick and choose from.

The bespoke and personalised creation is then microwelded onto the individual, and this can be done with bracelets, anklets, rings, necklaces, and hand and belly chains.

Evermore Permanent Jewellery is currently run from the couple’s home in Duston and for group appointments of five or more, they are happy to travel as far as needed to meet the demand. An upcoming booking includes a wedding in the Lake District in October.

When asked what response the business has received over the past seven months, Jackie said: “We’re doing great. Permanent jewellery is like the modern day friendship or love bracelet.

“Couples visit us to get matching jewellery and many new mums have bracelets with their baby’s initial and birthstone.”

Jackie believes it is the fact they are fully mobile that sets them apart from other permanent jewellery businesses across the county.

Talking about their proudest achievement since setting up the business, Phil said: “It’s been a rollercoaster and every time we do something new it’s an achievement.”

Jackie added that already establishing a loyal and returning customer base is what they are most proud of, as customers have come back to add more permanent jewellery to their collections.

It is going to be a busy spring and summer for Evermore Permanent Jewellery as they are booked in for 15 different events between now and August.

Jackie is also pleased to have established a collaboration with Duston Village Bakery, and prosecco and permanent jewellery afternoon teas are now available at the popular venue.

For more information on Evermore Permanent Jewellery, visit the business’ Facebook page here.