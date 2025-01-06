IN PICTURES: Couple tie the knot at Duston Village Bakery with unique wedding ceremony

Jackie and Phil Firestone first became a couple in December 2022, after being introduced by Phil’s sister who is a friend of Jackie’s.

Having previously lived in the US, Phil first came over to the UK in October 2023 and it was not long before he decided to pop the question to Jackie.

Phil proposed in Duston Village Bakery as it was one of the first places that Jackie took him when he visited from the US. He wanted it to be a nice reminder of their love for one another every time they visit the bakery.

“I’ve always lived in Duston and I was born in Muscott Lane behind the bakery,” Jackie told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s a place me and my family know really well and it’s been there for as long as I can remember.”

Jackie has known bakery owner Jenni Smith for many years and described her as an “amazing person”. Jenni was happy to accommodate the wedding ceremony and reception, which is a first for the business at the heart of Duston village.

As Jenni was already in on the surprise proposal and even recorded it for the couple to look back on, it was a no brainer for the business to be part of their big day.

Jackie and Phil held the legal ceremony in advance of their bakery wedding last Friday (January 3).

50 of their loved ones gathered to watch them say their personal vows to one another and a performance from a morris dance group. This was to honour Jackie’s late uncle who was part of the same group.

The bride also wanted to give a shout out to two fellow small businesses who contributed to their special day, particularly as she is the founder of Evermore Permanent Jewellery.

Steph from Scruffy Dog Silver created the happy couple’s rings, and Amy at The Enchanted Atelier created Jackie’s wedding dress.

Take a look at these 16 photos from Jackie and Phil's unique wedding ceremony at Duston Village Bakery…

