Construction work begins on new budget supermarket along busy Northampton road

Construction work has begun to build a new budget supermarket along a busy Northampton road.

The former Harveys Warehouse site in Lodge Way, next to the Harlestone Road, was demolished in March this year.

And now, in June, a new Lidl supermarket is being built on the site.

A new Lidl supermarket is being built at the Lodge Way junction on Harlestone Road

The supermarket plans, which were approved by West Northamptonshire Council back in December, will include 130 parking spaces and an in-store bakery, subsequently creating around 40 jobs.

It is not yet known when the new store will officially open but its opening times will be from Monday to Saturdays 8am to 10pm, and on Sundays between 10am to 4pm, according to plans submitted to the council.

The proposals were met by a mixed response from residents last year, mainly evoking concerns about traffic in the area.

Councillor Gareth Eales, of the Dallington Spencer ward, raised his concerns in October.

He said: "I do have some concerns about this application, specifically the increase in traffic movements in what is a very busy junction already and one that has seen many accidents over the years. There would also be by extension an impact on air quality."

Lidl has been asked when the store is set to be complete and open to the public but this newspaper has not yet received a response.