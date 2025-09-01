REVEALED: Here’s what is ‘opening soon’ in prime town centre location following bar and restaurant closure

It has been revealed that a business offering Indian, Sri Lankan and Indo-Chinese food is “opening soon” in a prime town centre location.

The building, located at the top of Gold Street next to Caribbean restaurant and bar Turtle Bay, has unfortunately been home to three failed venues in three years.

But things are looking up with this new addition and the sign was spotted by the Chronicle & Echo over the weekend.

The banner reads that Indian Chef, which offers Indian, Sri Lankan and Indo-Chinese food, is opening soon.

The mixed-use building that the business is housed in is set to be sold by auction on September 24, with a guide price of between £600,000 and £650,000 for the seven-bedroom property.

It is made up of the newly-let ground floor commercial unit and three self-contained apartments above, with a current gross income of £63,000 per annum.

That is all we know at this time but we have reached out to Indian Chef to get the lowdown on what is to come when the business opens.

What is the history of the building in this prime Northampton town centre location?

Looking back over the past three years, the series of unfortunate closures began with award-winning cocktail bar and restaurant Electric Pavilion.

The business officially launched in April 2022 following a soft launch in December the previous year, but it announced its closure just 10 months later in February 2023.

Things were looking up when Indian gastropub Craft & Skewers opened in May 2023, with the aim of bringing something new by combining Indian street food with a traditional pub environment.

Sadly, the venue closed down a year and three months later in August 2024 before it was swiftly converted into the last venue Tequila & Lime.

The Mexican bar and restaurant appeared a popular choice among the community on the surface, but closed just eight months after opening – making it the least successful of the three.

The community eagerly awaited news of what was next to fill the gap in Gold Street, and we finally have an answer four months later.