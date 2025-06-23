Three failed venues in three years at this Northampton town centre premises – where did it all go wrong?

There have been three failed venues in three years at this Northampton town centre premises, and the empty unit is now waiting to be filled once again.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building is located at the top of Gold Street next to Caribbean restaurant and bar Turtle Bay, and this national chain has withstood the test of time in Northampton.

The downward spiral began with award-winning cocktail bar and restaurant Electric Pavilion, which officially launched in April 2022 following a soft launch in December the previous year. Electric Pavilion announced its closure just 10 months later in February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things were looking up when Indian gastropub Craft & Skewers opened in May 2023, with the aim of bringing something new by combining Indian street food with a traditional pub environment.

There have been three failed venues in three years at this Northampton town centre premises, and the empty Gold Street unit is now waiting to be filled once again.

Sadly, the venue closed down a year and three months later in August 2024 before it was swiftly converted into the latest venue Tequila & Lime.

The Mexican bar and restaurant appeared a popular choice among the Northampton community on the surface, but closed just eight months after opening – making it the least successful of the three.

Let’s take a look back…

Electric Pavilion – open from April 2022 until February 2023

As stated above, award-winning cocktail bar and restaurant Electric Pavilion opened in April 2022 following a soft launch in December the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The establishment prided itself on offering quality food and drink, live music, and investing in the town’s young people.

The venue was well-thought-of among the community, earning the status of ‘dining venue of the year’ at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2022.

Electric Pavilion was run by brothers Paul Kuznecovs and Arturs Dzerins and their statement at the time read: “As with many businesses, we have faced a number of challenges and as a result of the global pandemic, soaring utility bills and the cost of living crisis, they have made it difficult for us to carry on our operations right now.

“Despite our best efforts, we have to make the heartbreaking decision to close our doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To our customers, we want to say a heartfelt thank you for choosing our restaurant as your destination for dining. We have enjoyed getting to know you, and we are honoured to have been a part of your lives.”

The unpredictability of the pandemic was too much to bounce back from for this independent business.

Craft & Skewers – open from May 2023 until August 2024

The longest-standing of the three venues was Craft & Skewers, which was open from May 2023 until August 2024.

The venue launched with the aim of bringing something new to the town centre, by combining Indian street food with a traditional pub environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By replicating the casual aura of a pub, customers had the opportunity to enjoy cocktails, craft beers and Indian street food while watching live sports.

The Northampton branch was the second in the Craft & Skewers chain, in addition to the successful first venue opened in Newport Pagnell in November 2021. That location is still going strong.

Craft & Skewers’ owner-director Avishek Prakash told the Chronicle & Echo at the time: “We are an upmarket restropub. The problem we had is that more diners were coming in than for the drinks side, and it was turning into more of a restaurant. It defeated the whole object of what Craft & Skewers stands for.

“It was the wrong call and we shouldn’t blame any other reasons apart from ourselves. The customer base wasn’t there in the town centre and it wasn’t as feasible as we expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had high hopes for Northampton as it is a very big town, but there was not much happening in the town centre and people were coming in by chance. It’s not easy.”

Avishek wanted to make it clear that they kept their “nose above water” and were gradually making an increase in profit and seeing “organic growth” as time went on.

However, because the venue was more of a restaurant than somewhere people came for drinks and a bite to eat while watching sports, it was not the right fit for them.

Tequila & Lime – open from August 2024 until April 2025

Interestingly, Avishek from Craft & Skewers confirmed that the Northampton location was the second that Tequila & Lime took over from them – in addition to their Evesham venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Google, Tequila & Lime in Evesham is temporarily closed and the Birmingham branch is listed as permanently closed like Northampton.

Tequila & Lime opened in the prime location at the end of August last year and was marketed as “the perfect place to fiesta with family and friends” with “colourful, vibrant and simply delicious” Mexican food in a friendly and relaxed environment.

It also became popular for its two-for-one cocktails all day everyday, and bottomless brunches for two hours of bargain drinks and Mexican food.

Craft & Skewers were hopeful about the vibrancy that their successor would bring to Northampton town centre, but the team announced their closure just eight months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on Tequila & Lime Northampton’s Facebook page at the end of April read: “It’s difficult to encapsulate the pain of letting go of something that has been like a child to me.

“This business has been my passion and purpose, a project I nurtured day by day, pouring countless months of hard work and dreams into growing it alongside my incredible team.”

As the unit remains empty once again, the Northampton community eagerly awaits news of what is next for the building.

While Tequila & Lime was a glimmer of hope and appeared to be a popular destination, is it just too difficult for an independent hospitality business to compete with its national neighbour Turtle Bay?

This newspaper reached out to the Tequila & Lime team to find out the reason for its closure but did not hear back.