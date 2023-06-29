The owner of an authentic Italian restaurant has been “bowled over” by the support he has received since opening around two months ago in Northampton town centre.

Native Italian Davide Occhiuzzi opened his first restaurant and bar in College Street Mews on May 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

La Trattoria serves freshly prepared pasta dishes from Davide’s home region Abruzzo at lunch and dinner time from Wednesday to Sunday every week.

Native Italian Davide Occhiuzzi opened his first restaurant and bar in College Street Mews on May 3. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Davide has worked in the hospitality industry since around the age of 14, as it runs in his family with his father being heavily involved in a number of restaurants and cafes in Italy.

He moved to England in his twenties and has worked in Michelin star venues and fine dining eateries in London for the past two decades.

He has also worked in different venues across Northamptonshire since meeting his partner Johannah Moore, who also runs her own business in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highly experienced chef believes nothing beats the taste of handcrafted pasta, prepared with love and care.

La Trattoria serves freshly prepared pasta dishes from the owner's home region Abruzzo, from Wednesday to Sunday every week. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The dishes available are inspired by Abruzzo, an Italian region all about mushrooms, truffle and rich tomato sauces.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo about the first two months of La Trattoria, Davide’s partner Jo said: “It’s been a hectic few months but it has gone extremely well.

“Davide has been bowled over by the support he has received and is thrilled with the response.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been interest from a diverse range of people – including families with children, younger couples on date nights, mature couples at lunch time – and Davide is pleased to see them all enjoying what is on offer.

A new summer menu is coming soon to La Trattoria. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“The vision you conjure up is your passion and it was Davide’s dream to open a restaurant,” said Jo. “For him, bringing smiles to people’s faces with food is everything.”

An aubergine dish and Davide’s authentic carbonara, made with no cream, have been two of the most popular choices from the menu.

The restaurant is soon to introduce a summer menu, as what is offered will be changed each season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clams and tuna tartare will soon be available, as “lighter and more refreshing” options for the summer months.

Jo said: “Customers are impressed by the fact all the pasta is freshly made, and not dried or bought in. It adds to the authentic feel.”

When asked what Davide’s proudest moment has been over the past couple of months, Jo says he is always taken aback by positive feedback from customers – which he takes the time to get when he has a moment to step out of the kitchen.

“It eggs him on and encourages him to keep moving forward,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant has also been privately hired, which took the owner by surprise as he did not expect that to happen so soon.

The 60th birthday party with a bespoke menu went down a treat with the guests.

On the flip side, La Trattoria’s biggest challenges have been spreading the word about where the restaurant is – as well as helping customers understand that they do not need to visit for a meal, but drinks at the bar if that is what they would prefer.

Davide wants to encourage visitors to join them for an aperitif, by enjoying the sunshine in their outdoor seating with a cocktail or glass of wine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant owner continues to work “incredibly hard” to meet the demands of the “fast paced life” that comes with his new venture.

Though he is already talking about ideas for expansion and alternative spaces to grow the business into in the future, his main focus is the here and now – and the upcoming summer menu.