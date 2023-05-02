IN PICTURES: Take a look at this new Italian restaurant opening in the town centre THIS WEEK

The restaurant and bar, which hopes to bring Italian fine dining to the town, opens on Wednesday

A new authentic Italian restaurant is set to open in Northampton town centre on Wednesday (May 3).

Native Italian Davide Occhiuzzi is opening his first restaurant and bar in College Street Mews, named La Trattoria.

The restaurant will serve freshly prepared pasta dishes from Davide’s home region Abruzzo from Wednesday to Sunday every week.

Davide has worked in the hospitality industry since around the age of 14, as it runs in his family with his father being heavily involved in a number of restaurants and cafes in Italy.

Davide moved to England in his twenties and has worked in Michelin star venues and fine dining eateries in London for around the past two decades.

He has also worked in different venues across Northamptonshire since meeting his partner Johannah Moore, who also runs her own business in the town.

The highly experienced chef believes nothing beats the taste of handcrafted pasta, prepared with love and care.

The dishes available are inspired by Abruzzo, an Italian region all about mushrooms, truffle and rich tomato sauces, and Davide will begin by opening for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

With the impact the pandemic had on the hospitality industry, Davide believed now was the right time to do something for himself – and looked for a building that would be easy to manage to begin with.

Since securing the premises in College Street Mews around two months ago, Johannah says Davide has been there every day for around 12 hours each time getting everything ready.

From decorating to designing the menus, logos, website and booking system, Johannah said: “He’s put everything into this and all those years of experience will come together in one place now.

“He wants to showcase the fine dining and quality you get in London here in Northampton, and why not.

“Northampton is a really beautiful place to be and it deserves to have fine dining. This is a little bit more rustic, but in the future the sky is the limit and he wants to take it further.”

With Sundays being ‘pasta day’ in Italy, there will be a real push at the restaurant at the end of every week.

Johannah says she and Davide have had many conversations about him taking the next step.

“We talked about him having his own restaurant one day,” said Johannah. “But when is one day? When you’re really serving your passion and following your heart, it’s so rewarding – and I’ve never seen Davide happier.”

An open evening was held for La Trattoria on Monday evening (May 1), when Davide and Johannah’s friends were invited to celebrate the restaurant opening.

When asked how it felt to see everyone gathered to celebrate what Davide had achieved, Johannah said: “It’s so exciting, but emotional for us as I’ve just lost my father.

“Everyone is here to support us as a couple and unify at a time like this.

“I know my dad was super proud of what we’d got planned. Thankfully he got to see what we’d put in motion. This opening is very poignant for both of us.”

Take a look at La Trattoria during the restaurant's open evening on Monday (May 1)...

1 . La Trattoria opens to the public on Wednesday (May 3) The authentic Italian restaurant, inspired by Davide’s home region Abruzzo, will offer handcrafted pasta from its premises in College Street Mews. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

