Residents react as another ‘Mega Vape Store’ prepares to open in Northampton

Residents have reacted to the news that another ‘Mega Vape Store’ is preparing to open in Northampton.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ‘Mega Vape Store’ store has recently opened in Duston, taking over the former Perkins Florist on Main Road – a move that has divided opinion among residents and business owners.

Now, another ‘Mega Vape Store’, which has the same branding as the one in Duston, is set to open on Welford Road, Kingsthorpe, in the building that was formerly The Party Store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the opening has divided opinion among Kingsthorpe residents online. A social media post asking, “Do we really need or want another vape shop?” sparked more than 100 comments this week.

A new ‘mega’ vape shop is set to open on Welford Road, Kingsthorpe, in the building that was formerly The Party Store.

Responding to that post, one said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw it last night. Unfortunately it’s the way of the world now – springing up everywhere!”

Another said: “I suppose it’s the reality of the open / ‘free’ market.”

One said: “Worse thing ever invented – all they’re doing is getting kids hooked on them.”

Another said: “Who shops in these vape shops?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: “Another vape shop, why? There’s one in Link Road, it’s always empty.”

Another said: “Disposable vapes already banned – all should be banned… another stupid idea landfill doesn’t need. People, stop wasting your money on this.”

Another said: “Should only be sold in grocery stores and newsagents as cigarettes are sold. Should not be pumping anything into lungs unless for medical reasons.”

Another said: “It’s the same in Duston village. We’ve had a lovely florist for years but it closed recently and a vape shop has moved in. So sad.”

However, there was some support for the new business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One wrote: “Suppose it’s better than being boarded up and going into disrepair.”

Another added: “Who cares what it is as long as it is occupied. Better than seeing it left empty.”

One said: “I think we need more of these.”

Another commented: “It’s better than an empty building.”

One said: “Gosh people need to move forward with times, sadly businesses close and others take their spots.”

The NHS has highlighted common misconceptions about vaping and the facts behind them. Click here to read more about the most common vaping myths and the evidence-based facts.