Quirky Northampton bar celebrating one year open as owner looks to expand its offering

The Eccentric Englishman, a quirky bar in St Giles Street, will be celebrating one year of being open on September 12.

Known for afternoon teas, cocktails, and themed events - based predominantly around Phileas Fogg and the Mad Hatter - the bar has gone down a treat, and the owner is now looking to expand.

Owner Liz Cox and her partner began offering their ‘tiddley teas’ set up at home, and they would return to pick it up at the end of the day - but now they hope to venture into afternoon teas, sharing platters and outside catering for weddings and festivals too.

Liz Cox, the owner, cannot believe how quickly the past year has gone and the bar has received more interest than she could have ever imagined.

Liz, the former Old Five Bells landlady, said: “We can’t believe how quickly the past year has gone. It’s been amazing since before we even opened.

“There was more interest than we ever imagined and it blew our minds.

“Now we are more established, we will be spreading our wings.”

Despite the business’ success, Christmas last year was difficult due to a new Covid-19 variant, which discouraged people from leaving their homes - and things did not pick up until March.

However, in the past year, they have still managed to raise money for Ukraine, and host cocktail making classes, hen dos, baby showers and enchanted evenings with tarot readings.

This Saturday (September 3), The Eccentric Englishman is hosting an Alice in Wonderland and Mad Hatter themed ‘tiddley tea’, and there are still tickets available to purchase.

Liz said: “Our numbers are currently back to what they were before Christmas, but we are dreading the impact of the cost of living crisis.

“Not only will it deter customers from visiting, but our bills will soar.”

Next Saturday (September 10), ahead of the anniversary, balloons will decorate the bar and prosecco will be offered to those who visit.

The owner’s highlight has been the “amazing people” she has met, and has been flattered by her loyal customers who visit especially for her cheesecake.

The cakes are not the only draw in for customers, as the menu has expanded to include breakfast and lunch - which are all now available on food delivery apps too.

“We’ve had to adapt to survive,” said Liz.