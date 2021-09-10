A new, quirky bar that has been highly anticipated will open in Northampton town centre this weekend.

The Eccentric Englishman in St Giles Street, between Wig & Pen and The Optimist, will throw open its doors to members of the public at midday on Sunday (September 12).

Owned by former Old Five Bells landlady, Liz Cox, the bar is themed around Phileas Fogg and the Mad Hatter.

The menu will include cocktails named after famous Northamptonians, ‘tiddly teas’ and a ‘gentleman’s tea’.

Since Liz announced her new venture and then subsequently the opening date, she has gained a great deal of support from people who are excited to try out the bar.

She said: "We are extremely excited to open our doors this weekend.

"The support we has been astounding and we are looking forward to seeing our customers old and new when they visit us.

"We would like to thank everyone who has helped us get to this point."

Take a look around the new Northampton bar in pictures below ahead of the opening.

1. The Eccentric Englishman Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

2. The Eccentric Englishman Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

3. The Eccentric Englishman Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

4. The Eccentric Englisman Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.