Prominent Northampton town centre building, home to large retail unit, up for sale at £1.25 million

A prominent building in Northampton town centre, housing a huge retail unit on the ground floor, has been put up for sale for £1.25 million.

This three-storey building on Abington Street, currently home to the Salvation Army on the ground floor, has been put on the market. The sale price equates to £83.33 per square foot.

A sales advert reads: “We are pleased to bring to market this excellent commercial investment unit in Northampton. For sale is the freehold of a prominent building situated in the heart of Abington Street, the main link road between the town centre and Market Square, thereby benefiting from significant vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

“The building spans three storeys, with the upper floors (comprising 10 residential flats) and one commercial unit on the ground floor sold off on a long lease (999 years from 2022).

“The main ground-floor unit boasts substantial glass frontage onto Abington Street and extends all the way back to The Ridings, providing a unique setup with considerable square footage.”

The shop is leased to The Salvation Army on a five-year lease starting March 25, 2024, with break clauses in March 2026 and March 2027. The rent is £90,000 + VAT per annum, according to the sales advert.

The Salvation Army opened its charity superstore at the site in 2017, taking over from Primark, which had been trading there since around 1999/2000.

The Salvation Army has been contacted for comment.

Elsewhere on Abington Street, fashion giant H&M has confirmed it will be leaving its large premises after around 25 years and relocating to the former New Look store in the Grosvenor Centre in April 2025.