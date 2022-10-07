The owner of an award-winning farm, which launched cheese and charcuterie companies around a year ago, has shared what a journey it has been to get them off the ground.

Steve Reid, owner of Friars Farm in Foundry Street, set up the Northampton Cheese Company and Northampton Charcuterie Company in November 2021.

Within six months, products from the Northampton Charcuterie Company had won international awards, as well as local awards for the Northampton Cheese Company.

Steve, who launched the companies on the Phipps Brewery NBC premises in Kingswell Street, said: “The past year has been mega stressful and I would’ve lost hair if I had any.

“But when we step back and look at what we have achieved during a challenging time for businesses, we are very proud.

“The response has been amazing, especially now the businesses have matured and we have had time to learn more about what we offer.”

Despite still trying to get the word out about the new companies being based at Phipps Brewery NBC and the fact the products are made in Northampton, one product in particular – their Hobnail Blue Cheese – is “flying out the door”.

Steve says he could not have done this without the “team effort” from his partner Rachel and staff members Jake and Michelle.

Though the team are looking forward to the Christmas period, they are trying to be realistic about how the cost of living crisis is affecting people and their spending.

They have begun offering packs at Friars Farm where customers get a bit of everything for an affordable cost, but have found all their products are still being “well-received” despite cutbacks.

The business buys in bulk, which has meant they have not had to increase prices for customers.

Steve says he feels “lucky” to be situated at Phipps Brewery, where the energy bills were capped, as they would not have been able to continue if this had not been the case.

Among their most popular products are the garlic and fennel from the charcuterie, which is one of five products the team have stuck to.

That product won at the International Cheese Awards in the category of products to go with cheese, and was up against some of the country’s biggest supermarkets.

The company’s lemon curd also secured gold for a second year in a row.

On a local level, the Tongue Taster Smoked Cheddar won silver at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards and Steve says the response to it has been “phenomenal”.

Looking to the future, Steve is looking at the option to open a trailer at the unit for customers to buy products directly from them.

As much as they looked into setting up a shop for the two new branches, which they would have loved, unfortunately it just was “not viable” in the current economic climate.