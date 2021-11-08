Award-winning Northamptonshire farm expands with cheese and charcuterie companies

A Northampton farm has branched out into two new companies, bringing cheese and charcuterie to foodies across the county.

Friars Farm is renowned for its unique produce including jams, chutneys, sauces and syrups that are almost all original recipes. Business owner, Steve Reid, believes in using local produce and suppliers as much as possible to help support the county.

Steve has now decided to expand Friars Farm and is now bringing cheese and charcuterie to discerning foodies with new expansions - the Northampton Cheese Company and the Northampton Charcuterie Company.Steve said: “It was something we discussed with Christine, [formerly from Neneview Dairy] when she was looking at retiring however, due to Covid-19, it wasn’t able to materialise at that time.

Steve Reid and his Friars Farm team.

"When things got a bit better, we looked at it further and realised it would be ideal for us so we went ahead with it."

Charcuterie products include salami, chorizo, home-cured bacon and more with the cheese business being almost ready to be stocked in stores across the county, in such places as Whittlebury Bakery and the Made In Northamptonshire shop at Rushden Lakes.

On November 13, they will be launching these products at their shop at Phipps NBC in Kingswell Street, in the centre of Northampton from 11am. The shop will then be open every Friday and Saturday from 11am - 4pm.

The formal opening will be carried out by deputy lieutenant for the county, Rachel Mallows, who is also the founder of Made in Northamptonshire.

One of Friars Farms' products from their new Charcuterie business.

Steve continued: “We also thought it was important to bring the names and styles of cheese back that she used to do, such as Togglers, a style of Lancashire cheese, and Skyver, a double Gloucester style. However, we are now using organic local pasteurised cows’ milk in order to make it different to anyone else in the local area.

“Charcuterie has always been a hobby of mine, and when I saw how businesses were struggling to get certain products due to Brexit, for example, I knew that there was a market there and decided to expand that way.”

Steve is using Park End Farming at Crick for their free-range pork, another local farm for their organic pasteurised cows’ milk, and fridges from Angel Refrigeration at Pottersbury, to continue his buy local theme.

Steve, a former Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards Local Food Hero winner, believes that supporting as many local businesses with his new ventures is really important

Friars Farm goes from strength to strength as it expands into two more companies.

for his future success.

Not only have their new products been a hit, Friars Farm are also double gold winners in the Artisan Product of the Year category of the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2021/2022, with their Friars Farm ‘Blueberry Jam’ and Jeyes of Earls Barton’s ‘Northamptonshire Jeyes Sauce’, which Steve helped to recreate. Friars Farm ‘Chili Jam’ is also a bronze winner in the Vegetarian/Vegan category; some incredible achievements following a tough 18 months.

Steve has been developing his business with the support of the FEAST2 project, making the most of the services available, to enhance business success. This project is led by the Food & Drink Forum, in partnership with The Mallows Company. It is funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and offers a range of useful services to food and drink manufacturers including grant funding, business mentoring, industry events and technical support.

Talking about his experience with the FEAST2 team, Steve said: “When setting up the new businesses, the FEAST2 team have been so helpful with the grant for the equipment we needed

and mentoring. When you take the step from one business to three businesses, you really need that support and guidance, and I found it extremely beneficial.

“The FEAST2 project helped us a lot with technical support, which is what we have found the most useful. They have given us guidance with regard to new legislation that has recently been implemented.

"I would absolutely recommend FEAST2 to other food and drink manufacturers. One piece of advice is that producers need to really look into what is on offer to them, as it isn’t just

financial - there are so many other forms of support available they just need to pick up the phone and ask. It will be worth it!”

When asked if he has any more future plans for the business, Steve laughed and said: “We have three businesses now and we want to focus on making them as successful as they can be, but it isn’t stopping us creating new partnerships to grow our market.”

A motto that Steve stands by is to 'never give up'. He added: “Taking the business from where it was originally, to where it is now, I can say that you are always going to have people who dismiss what you are doing, but if you believe in your own work then that is all that matters, stick to it.”