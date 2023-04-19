News you can trust since 1931
Prestigious Apprenticeship Award for Nicab Ltd based in Silverstone Park

‘This is brilliant for us. We were up against some big names so it’s big kudos’

By NICK LOCKEContributor
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:03 BST- 2 min read

Silverstone Park occupier Nicab Ltd has won The Engineering Trust’s Apprentice Employer of the Year Award.

The niche cable and wiring harness manufacturer’s 22-strong workforce includes four apprentices – all are under 22 years old and the youngest is 16.

MD Nick Locke commented: “This is brilliant for us. We were up against some big names so it’s big kudos. We do pay a lot of attention to new people and this award also means a lot to the apprentices – it’s a big boost for them.

Nick Locke receives the Apprenticeship AwardNick Locke receives the Apprenticeship Award
“Investing in and nurturing young people is part of our culture. We’re really proud how we train apprentices in a career they might not have known is available before.

“We then aim to keep them with us after they’ve completed their apprenticeship which we’ve been successful in achieving.”

Nick collected the award from judge Su Copeland of Priddey Marketing who said: “Many congratulations to Nicab who came out on top through the narrowest of margins.

“I was particularly impressed with the way they demonstrated nurturing the whole person, committing to developing people from a blank page to an individual with no limits on what they can achieve.

“Nicab also spoke about their drive to contribute to the overall wider skills economy.”

Mark Vingoe, CEO of The Engineering Trust and Engineering Trust Training Ltd added: “Each nominee showed excellence within their role or within the apprenticeship opportunities they were facilitating within their organisation, with staff at every level working hard to give apprentices the best experience possible.

“Our industry is in desperate need of engineers and apprenticeships are a fantastic tool to bring new people into the business and train the next generation who will take their organisation into the future.”