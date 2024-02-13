Popular pub in quiet village near Northampton could be reopening again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A recently closed down pub in a quiet village near Northampton could be reopening again – here’s what we know so far.

The Olde Sun in Nether Heyford sadly closed its doors back in November after the previous operators decided to call it a day after years at the site.

In a Facebook post, they said: "We would like to take this time to thank all of our amazing customers over the years that have helped and supported us to make this one of the most amazing pubs ever. It’s sad to say the pub will now remain closed for the foreseeable future."

The Olde Sun in Nether Heyford is looking for a new operator to take over

At the time, one villager replied: “So sad to see the pub close. I've been enjoying their hospitality all my life. Well done Francis and Pete for keeping it open until now. Let’s hope someone takes it on.”

The pub, currently sitting empty and stripped of most of its interior, has been put back on the market.

The pub’s owners, The Wellington Pub Company, is searching for a new landlord or landlady to take over the site.

A sales advert reads: “Located in the heart of Nether Heyford, a semi-rural village in West Northamptonshire, this pub occupies a prominent trading position.

“With a population of approximately 1,700 residents, Nether Heyford is popular with walkers throughout the year.

“The pub is a Grade II listed building with exposed beams and brickwork, large car park, extensive rear trade garden, children’s play area, owners' accommodation, and a separate self-contained studio apartment.”