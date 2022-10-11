Popular Northampton vegan and cruelty-free salon hires new therapist to tackle fully booked calendar

A popular Northampton salon has hired a new therapist to tackle its busy calendar, which gets booked up many weeks in advance.

The Beauty Box, located in Quarry Road, opened its new premises in July and hoped to become the go-to for vegan and cruelty-free beauty, massage and skincare treatments.

The salon is run by Rebecca Kelsey, who achieved her dream of opening a salon by the time she was 30 and has been overwhelmed by the support she has received.

20-year-old April Buckley will start on October 25 and is looking forward to “meeting Rebecca’s lovely clients, any new ones who join her, and begin offering a wide range of treatments”.

As a result, she has hired 20-year-old April Buckley to join her as the business grows and expands – and the pair look forward to seeing what the future holds.

Rebecca said: “I’m excited for April to join me as she’s a really kind natured person, with lots of shared values about the industry.

“I know she’s going to be an asset to The Beauty Box, and she’s the right person to join me as we grow.”

She said: “It’s really exciting for me to be joining The Beauty Box as I get to bring my skills and experience to the business, as well as learn new things from Rebecca.”

The 20-year-old has two years of experience working in salons and spas, as well as completing her studies at Northampton College, which helped her kickstart her career as a beauty therapist and widen her skills.

April, from Northampton, ensures the products she uses on herself are vegan and cruelty-free, which aligns with the values of The Beauty Box.

Following a busy first few months in Quarry Road, Rebecca says having April on board will be a “massive help” and they will be able to welcome in lots more clients to meet the business’ demand.

“Business has been great,” said Rebecca. “I’ve had so much positive feedback and support – and none of this would have been possible without my clients.

“There’s been so many new things to learn with the expansion, but it’s been very fun and rewarding.

“I can’t thank my clients enough for their support.”

The popularity of the salon has been reflected as it was recently named salon of the year in Northamptonshire at the Northants Life Awards, and hopes to keep this reputation up.

Rebecca’s highlight has been “watching her customers' faces as they walk through the door of the new salon”. They have all been “so happy for her and excited to receive their treatments in somewhere fresh”.

Christmas is the “most exciting time of the year” for the business owner, who is bringing back a particular treatment for the fourth year running due to “popular demand”.

December’s treatment of the month will be a mulled wine scented body scrub and warm oil back, neck and shoulder massage.

