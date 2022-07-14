New salon hopes to be go-to for vegan and cruelty-free treatments in Northampton

A new salon, which hopes to become the go-to for vegan and cruelty-free beauty, massage and skincare treatments in Northampton, has opened in Duston.

The Beauty Box salon, set up by 29-year-old Rebecca Kelsey, has been a dream of hers since she was a little girl.

Rebecca has more than 10 years of experience and took the leap to expand from a rented room to an entire salon after she was getting booked up eight to 10 weeks in advance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beauty Box salon, set up by 29-year-old Rebecca Kelsey, has been a dream of hers since she was a little girl.

She said: “It’s been a crazy six-to-eight months of getting ready for the launch.

“I saw a gap in the market for a salon with a tranquil, spa-like vibe.

“I want people to think of The Beauty Box straight away when they want to be relaxed.”

Eighty people attended the launch event on July 10, and the Mayor of Northampton, Dennis Meredith, cut the ribbon to mark the opening.

Eighty people attended the launch event on July 10, and the Mayor of Northampton, Dennis Meredith, cut the ribbon to mark the opening.

Rebecca began working at a salon aged 14 alongside her college studies, and subsequently spent three years at Whittlebury Hall, and five years at Virgin Active Spa - where she built up a client base.

She returned to a salon while developing a business plan, before she began renting a room in Duston, where she spent three years.

After beginning to look for a property in 2021, Rebecca found her new salon, located in Quarry Road, in November.

Rebecca said: “My dream was to own my own salon by the time I was 30 and at 29, I managed it with months to spare.

Rebecca says she could not have made the leap to open the salon without the support of her brother and mum, pictured above.

“I couldn’t have done it without my brother and mum.”

Everything at the salon is vegan - from the paint on the walls to the cupcakes provided at the launch.

“Why should we humans beautify ourselves at the cost of testing on animals for our products?” said Rebecca.

“Veganism is becoming very prominent and very few people offer vegan and cruelty-free services.

“People want to feel good and help the environment.”

Rebecca now uses bamboo-based products, an online booking system to cut down on paper use, and a renewable energy supplier.

Due to how far in advance The Beauty Box is booked up, Rebecca is looking for a full time therapist to join her in the salon.